﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Veteran artists' joint exhibition features 100 pieces

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:57 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
"Cypress of Han Dynasty & Sounds of River: Art of Zhao Dajun and Wang Jieyin" displays paintings by the pair through many different phases of their art journeys.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  15:57 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0

A joint exhibition featuring 100 artworks created by two veteran artists – Wang Jieyin and Zhao Dajun – is underway at the Museum of Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute through November 25.

Varying from canvas, prints, watercolors and gouaches to sketches, the works showcased at the exhibition entitled "Cypress of Han Dynasty & Sounds of River: Art of Zhao Dajun and Wang Jieyin" include representative paintings of the pair during different periods of their art journeys.

"'Cypress of Han Dynasty' doesn't mean a specific piece of painting, but rather it represents a spiritual freedom," explained Jiang Mei, curator of the exhibition.

"Perhaps 'sitting in oblivion' is a perfect phrase to describe it, a free spirit interwoven with a power and also something inexplicable and eternal."

Veteran artists' joint exhibition features 100 pieces

One of the "Cypress of Han Dynasty" series by Zhao Dajun on canvas

Wang's "Large Landscape" and "Round Dots" could best reflect his interpretation of classicism. In "Large Landscape," simplified lines and planes conjure a classic and empty atmosphere, while in "Round Dots," dots constitute a classic landscape of imagery.

Born in 1941 in Shanghai, Wang had early fame as a print artist, which later strongly influenced his understanding of colors, lines and the tableau of other media, such as canvas and watercolors.

Different from Wang, Zhao has a preference for brilliant hues and more abstract lines.

Born in 1938 in Hankou, Hubei Province, Zhao is an advocate of sketch as a solid base in art, and the exhibition displays a collection of his sketches.

"Holy Mountain" is one of the exhibition highlights. In 2008, Zhao traveled to Tibet and Sichuan Province, where he was enlightened by the mountains.

Due to a health condition, the artist stopped working on canvas eight years ago. For him, the return to oil painting is akin to a return to life and emotions. Unsophisticated and spontaneous creation has gradually dominated his canvas.

Veteran artists' joint exhibition features 100 pieces

"Poetic Dwelling Beside Mountain and River" by Wang Jieyin on canvas

Exhibition info

Dates: Through November 25 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm
Venue: Museum of Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     