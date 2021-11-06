Holly's new art space features creative power of young artists

﻿
"Forever Young: Chinese and Western Contemporary Art Collection," a preview exhibition, is running at a new art space of Holly's International (Shanghai).

The artworks are selected from a total of 200 pieces that will go under the hammer from November 10 to 12 at the Friendship Hall in the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Categorized into four sections – "Western Young Artists," "Japanese and Korean Contemporary Art," "Chinese Artists born after 1970" and "NFT Digital Art" – some of the popular names in the art community such as Qin Qi, Li Jikai, Aboudia Diarrassouba and Jonas Burgret are included.

As the inaugural auction of Holly's (Shanghai), it features the "creative power" of young artists from both home and abroad.

"Different from our exhibition venues in Beijing, Hong Kong and Guangzhou, the new space in Shanghai will function for exhibiting, studying, collecting and as a platform to nurture young artists' projects," said Wang Jian, vice president of Holly's International (Shanghai).

A new project, H ENERGY, will begin soon, focusing on video, contemporary art practice and NFT (non-fungible token) digital art created by global artists born after 1970, 1980 and 1990, Wang said.

The exhibition is a preview of the inaugural auction of Holly's International (Shanghai).

Exhibition info

Dates: Through November 8, 10am-5pm

Address: 270 Beijing Road E.

