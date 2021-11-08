Bevy of art exhibitions around town coincide with art fairs

To echo the two best art fairs, a group of exhibitions will also be a part of this month's dazzling scene.

To echo the two best art fairs, a group of exhibitions will also be a part of this month's dazzling scene.



• Alex Israel

The first museum-scale exhibition in China of American artist Alex Israel will be running at Shanghai Fosun Foundation from November 11. The exhibition features the artist's various series in video, painting, sculpture and installations, including the China debut of the famous series "Self-Portrait" and "Sky Backdrop."

As one of the most globally influential generation of artists, Israel is famed for abstract neon gradient spray paintings. Marked by fresh forms and beautiful palettes, his works are heavily imbued with markings of time and place, rendering the local visitors unique scenes including the enchanting sky over Los Angeles, a brilliant California sunset, movie props, the sun-scorched beach and the endless variety of waves.

Dates: Through February 15 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Fosun Foundation

Address: 600 Zhongshan Road E2





• Pat Steir

The solo-exhibition of acclaimed American artist Pat Steir at Long Museum (West Bund) offers a comprehensive overview of Steir's four-decade engagement with abstraction, calligraphic gesture and color theory on canvas.

In 1988, Steir visited China and traveled to Guilin, Beijing and Shanghai. In each city, she made woodcuts in collaboration with Chinese master printers. In response to Chinese ink paintings, Steir created her first "Waterfall" paintings in the late 1980s. She pours, splashes and brushes thinned paint onto her daunting canvases, allowing gravity, time and the fluidity of the medium to determine the final tableau.

Ti Gong

Dates: Through January 3 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5:30pm

Venue: Long Museum (West Bund)

Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue





• New Power

The 16th Shanghai Youth Art Exhibition is underway at Liu Haisu Art Museum until November 26, featuring nearly 160 pieces of artwork created by 80 young artists to reflect the young power of the Chinese art community. Varying from ink-wash paintings, installations, videos to canvases and sculptures, the exhibits were selected from 4,800 submitted pieces by 1,800 artists around the country.

Founded in 1980, the Shanghai Youth Art Exhibition has witnessed several generations of artists who share their emotions and reflections on changes in society and the ordinary lives of Chinese families through their artwork. Some of the rising stars at the exhibition in the past gradually became the country's veteran artists.

Dates: Through November 26 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Road W.





• Dialogue

Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes in Shanghai presents an art dialogue between Chinese artist Jiang Zhi and Colombian artist Iván Argote. It is a satellite exhibition of "When You Move, You Talk to Me" – a group exhibition in collaboration with the moving image art festival "LOOP Barcelona" at West Bund Art & Design.

Short videos created by the two artists reflect the intricate changes in the emotions, behavior and physiology of the body under an external stimuli.

Dates: Through December 30 (closed on Sundays), 11am-6:30pm

Venue: Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes

Address: 208 Anfu Road





• Andy Warhol

"Becoming Andy Warhol," the most comprehensive Warhol exhibition ever staged in China, is currently running at UCCA Edge in Shanghai. The exhibition will reprise a selection of works shown at its first installment in Beijing, drawn from the extensive collection of The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, USA, specially curated to respond to UCCA Edge's space and setting

The exhibition features Warhol's classic paintings, prints and drawings along with his films and photographs. Structured through five sections, the exhibition explores different periods of Warhol's career, including his forays into blurring the boundaries between fine and commercial art in 1950s New York, iconic paintings from the 1960s and pieces inspired by New York's vibrant street culture in the 1980s.

Dates: Through March 6 (closed on Mondays), 10am-7pm

Venue: UCCA Edge

Address: 2/F, 88 Xizang Road