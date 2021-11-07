Global Blockchain Art Season offers unique sights

It kicked off at the Sino-French Institute of Arts and Design Management in Shanghai and features an exhibition, several lectures and a workshop.

The exhibition, running through January 2, includes more than 100 works created by artists from about 10 countries and regions around the world. All the works are shown on 200 screens on-site, rendering a scene with a strong visual impact on visitors.

Ti Gong

At the art season, which was organized by the Sino-French Institute of Arts and Design Management, Cathay View Culture and Neal Digital, the institute also launched the Lab of Global Blockchain Art and Management to focus on the creation, exposure, study and trade of works of the nascent blockchain art concept around the world.

Meanwhile, another exhibition entitled "Study in France" is underway at the institute.

Affiliated to the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, the Sino-French Institute of Arts and Design Management aims to provide a panoramic view of the Chinese art pioneers who studied in France at the beginning of the 20th century and their later seminal influence on China's art history through a group of historical materials and masterpieces at the exhibition.



Global Blockchain Art Season

Dates: Through January 2

Venue: Sino-French Institute of Arts and Design Management

