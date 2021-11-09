﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Digital art exhibit explores socialization

"Avatar: My Metaverse," underway at Hanshan Art Museum in Suzhou, brings together 33 artists from both home and abroad to present encrypted digital art.
It is not easy to organize a digital art exhibition due to the equipment requirements, the need to gain acceptance from the public and the academic interpretation of the artwork itself.

But "Avatar: My Metaverse," underway at Hanshan Art Museum in Suzhou through November 21, brings together 33 artists from both home and abroad to present the sensory world of encrypted digital art to the public.

The artwork is divided into four sections: Community Metaverse, Biosphere Metaverse, Parallel Metaverse and Disembedding Metaverse.

Obviously, Metaverse is the key word for this exhibition.

"Metaverse is the ultimate form of Internet socialization," said Lao Bu, director of the Hanshan Museum. "Everyone can have their own digital avatar or digital assets. They can socialize, create, trade or play games in this Metaverse based on individual desires, establishing clustered community interaction and community consensus in this virtual world."

One of the highlights of this exhibition is the voxel-interpreted "Along the River During the Qingming Festival." In 3D computer graphics, a voxel represents a value on a regular grid in 3D space.

It took the Cthuwork team an entire year to voxelize the famous painting by Zhang Zeduan (1085-1145) from the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), which transformed the original 2D painting into a 3D world.

When thinking about the display mode, the team felt that they could never and should not cut off their connection with the real world, so they resorted to the co-existence of virtual and actual realities to create the voxelized world.

Ti Gong

One of the exhibition's highlights is the voxel-interpreted "Along the River During the Qingming Festival."

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through November 21
Venue: Hanshan Art Museum

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
