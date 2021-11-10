﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Embroideries made with time-honored traditional technique

An exhibition in Huangpu District is offering a unique glimpse into Qiang embroidery and inviting people to experience the beauty of traditional folk craftsmanship.
An exhibition in Huangpu District is offering a unique glimpse into Qiang embroidery and inviting people to experience the enduring appeal and beauty of traditional folk craftsmanship.

Qiang embroidery features a bold use of brilliant colors, reflecting the distinctive style of Qiang ethnic minority. Qiang embroideries are usually made by women of the minority group in Sichuan Province.

On display are various items featuring Qiang embroidery technique such as bags and ornaments.

Light shows and music are used to present the beauty of Qiang embroidery totems to stimulate the interest of young people in the old art and promote its protection and continuance.

Ti Gong

The exhibition displays the beauty of Qiang embroidery.

Ti Gong

A bag and wallet featuring Qiang embroidery

Ti Gong

A Qiang embroidery bag

The history of wearing clothing with Qiang embroidery can date back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220), according to historical records.

Most Qiang embroidery works have auspicious meanings. The Qiang ethnic minority does not have written characters. They adore nature and believe that everything has a soul, so they embroider beautiful things on clothing. The patterns mainly focus on flowers, insects and natural landscapes.

At the exhibition, people are also invited to try to make Qiang embroideries by themselves.

Ti Gong

People draw Qiang embroidery patterns.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through December 8
Venue: Infinitus Mall in Xintiandi

Huangpu
Xintiandi
﻿
