﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Promoting fashionable Chinese tea culture

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
The Mingyue Cultural Expo Park's owner Bao Lili, former tea culture ambassador for the World Expo 2010 Shanghai, has unveiled a project to spread China's tea culture to the world.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0

Built in 2018, the Mingyue Cultural Expo Park is a national AAAA scenic spot with a tea-culture theme, focusing on nature, skills and interpreting Chinese tea as a whole course research system.

Tea art performances, tea tasting salons and exhibitions of antique Chinese tea sets are held as regular programs in the Jingang Museum at the park.

Professionals are invited to host relevant workshops, talks and trainings for enthusiasts and children to learn about the distinctive Eastern lifestyle.

The park's owner Bao Lili, former tea culture ambassador for the World Expo 2010 Shanghai and Milan World Expo, unveiled the YiMu Tea Garden Chinese Tea Vitalization project during the China International Import Expo.

The project, which aims to spread China's bountiful tea culture to the world, will implement the rural revitalization strategy to upgrade the Chinese tea industry in thousands of counties, townships and villages.

A short video about the black tea of Zunyi, the first video produced by Bao's team, has been released on major video-sharing platforms.

According to Bao, more young people and foreigners are taking an interest in the time-honored Chinese tea culture.

"We want to present the history, health benefits and entire tea-plantation process to people digitally via new cultural and technological methods," said Bao. "Chinese tea is taking on a fashionable look nowadays."

Promoting fashionable Chinese tea culture

Bao Lili (2nd left) with tea farmers

Mingyue Cultural Expo Park

Dates: Daily (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Address: 89 Yuanshun Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     