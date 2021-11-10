﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Antiques and modern artworks featured in auction preview

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:09 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0
Works by Zhang Daqian and Sanyu are being previewed in Shanghai for Holly's Autumn Auction in Beijing.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:09 UTC+8, 2021-11-11       0

A cluster of antiques, varying from porcelain, jade and ancient books to coins and ink-wash paintings, as well as a series of modern and contemporary artworks from Holly's Autumn Auction in Beijing, are being previewed in Shanghai from Thursday to Sunday.

One of the highlights is a trio of works created by Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), one of the best-known and most prodigious Chinese artists of the 20th century.

Born to a family of artists in Neijiang, Sichuan Province, Zhang studied textile-dyeing in Kyoto, Japan. From 1941 to 1944, he went to Dunhuang in Gansu Province to make replica paintings in the Mogao Caves.

After a successful career in Shanghai, he left the Chinese mainland in 1949. His prolific career spanned Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

Antiques and modern artworks featured in auction preview

Zhang Daqian's "Mist Over the Mountains," ink-wash painting, 1969

Another highlight is the canvas and plank oil painting created by Sanyu (1895-1966), a Chinese-French painter who today is recognized in the West as a master.

Born in Sichuan Province, Sanyu's family owned one of the largest silk-weaving mills in the country at the time. After studying in Shanghai, he visited Japan in 1919 and later France where he decided to reside.

Among the first generation of Chinese artists who went to France, Sanyu immersed himself in French culture. His life was filled with ups and downs, and the one-time Chinese "playboy" was later a poor artist. When he died in 1966, only a handful of Parisian collectors knew him.

Antiques and modern artworks featured in auction preview

Sanyu's "Daisy in the Vase under a Red Backdrop," on canvas.

Antiques and modern artworks featured in auction preview

Sanyu's "Peonies in Vase," plank oil painting

The preview of Holly's Beijing auction coincides with its inaugural Shanghai auction, from Wednesday to Friday, that focuses on contemporary artworks by young artists from both home and abroad.

Different from other Chinese contemporary art auctions, Holly's Shanghai auction has a larger percentage of Western young artists, including Jonas Burge, Jonas Wood, Flora Yukhnoivh and Jigger Cruz.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     