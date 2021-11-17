﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Sculpture exhibition combines two different artistic styles

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-11-17       0
Titled "Beholding with Awe," a joint sculpture exhibition is under way at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery, featuring sculptures created by Luo Xiaoping and Lin Gang.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-11-17       0

A joint sculpture exhibition underway at the Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery features more than 50 sculptures created by Luo Xiaoping and Lin Gang.

Titled "Beholding with Awe," the exhibition aims to stimulate a dialogue between the two artists with different artistic languages.

Luo, who is engaged in sculpting and ceramics, excels at carving the distinctive character of human figures. For example, he created "Seven Sages of the Bamboo Grove," a work depicting a group of Chinese scholars and poets of the mid-3rd century who banded together to escape from the hypocrisy and dangers of the political world to a life of drinking and writing in the country.

Luo weakens the body's structure and instead emphasizes or exaggerates the trait of the figure. Apart from the ancient literati, men and women living in cities also become subjects under Luo's hands with whom visitors might feel familiar in their ordinary lives.

Sculpture exhibition combines two different artistic styles
Ti Gong

"Playing Music" by Luo Xiaoping

Sculpture exhibition combines two different artistic styles
Ti Gong

"Alone Alone" by Luo Xiaoping

Different from Luo, Lin impresses viewers for the materials he applies to his sculptures.

For example, his "Mountain" series displayed at the exhibition is inspired by traditional Chinese ink-wash painting, but his rendering is a bit different. A hard metallic plate replaces the soft rice paper, and a blowtorch replaces the brush. The hollowed patterns, the metallic luster, plus the solid perspective all together seem to transform the traditional ink-wash painting into a contemporary sculpture.

According to the organizers, both sculptors pursue the breakthrough of a new artistic language based on basic traditional sculpting.

Sculpture exhibition combines two different artistic styles
Ti Gong

"Capturing Light" by Lin Gang

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through December 26 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm
Venue: Bund 18 Jiushi Art Gallery

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     