Herend Porcelain wares make debut in Shanghai exhibition

A Herend Porcelain exhibition will kick off for the first time in China on Saturday at the Shanghai Arts and Crafts Museum.



It features more than 100 fine chinaware pieces from the most well-known design series of Herend, such as the Victoria, the Apponyi, the Rothschild and the Royal Garden.

The Victoria was unveiled at the Great Exhibition in London in 1851, where it scored a huge success.

The recognition meant not only a gold medal from the jury but a commission from Queen Victoria who ordered a large table service in the pattern for Windsor Castle. The pattern was subsequently named Queen Victoria, and became one of Herend's most popular designs.

The Apponyi was introduced in the 1930s at the request of Count Albert Apponyi, a Hungarian aristocrat and politician. The enlarged peony motif reflects the exotics of the Far East and has the feeling of a well-balanced bourgeois lifestyle.

In the spirit of innovation, a number of new color variants were made in recent years. Gold was sometimes replaced with platinum, making the classic legend a modern pattern for 21st century homes.

European porcelain painters of the 18th and 19th centuries often looked for inspiration in nature. As a gratifying theme, the lifelike depiction of colorful, bustling birds and insects also awoke the interest of Herend masters.

The Rothschild exudes happiness and harmony, conjuring up the atmosphere of a forest noisy with birdsong. Named after the Rothschild family of Europe, it has been their preferred pattern on Herend sets since the 1860s.

The fine gold chain painted around the tree branches is a reference to the banking family's wealth. The variegated and lively Rothschild Bird is one of the most famous among the classic Herend patterns.

Created by Herend specifically for the royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, the Royal Garden is a modern interpretation of Herend's classic Queen Victoria pattern, which celebrated its 160th anniversary in 2011.

Based in the town of Herend, Hungary, Herend Porcelain has more than 190 years of history in making porcelain sets and ornamental pieces of the highest quality.

In a commitment to keeping centuries-old traditions alive, every work phase – from throwing to painting – is performed manually by attentive hands even today.

It is the first time the Herend Porcelain pieces are being shown in China. The Shanghai venue of the exhibition is a heritage villa built in the 1920s, designed by László Hudec for silk merchant H. Madier during his time in Shanghai.

Private guided tours will be organized, and dates will be announced soon on the official WeChat accoun of the Consulate General of Hungary in Shanghai.

Exhibition info:

Dates: November 20-December 12 (closed on Mondays), 9am-4pm

Venue: Shanghai Arts and Crafts Museum

