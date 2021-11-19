Peking Opera classic blends stage art and multimedia tech

A new version of "The Royal Consort of Tang" was staged in Shanghai this week. The play depicts the tragic life of Tang Dynasty imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan.

A new version of the Peking Opera classic "The Royal Consort of Tang" was staged at Wanping Theater on Thursday, combining traditional stage art with multimedia technology.

The play is based on several generations of Peking Opera artists' interpretation of the tragic life of the imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan of the Tang Dynasty (AD 617-908).

Directed by Zhu Weigang, the play stars Peking Opera performers Shi Yihong, Li Jun and An Ping.

In addition to depicting the romance between Yang and Emperor Li Longji, the new version includes more martial arts scenes to portray the turbulent period of the An Lushan Rebellion.

The play marks the collaboration between Shanghai Peking Opera Company and Wanping Theater.

In future, they will present Peking Opera-themed lectures and interactive art events to cultivate more enthusiasts for traditional Chinese theater.

Later this month, the play will be staged in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province.