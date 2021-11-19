﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Peking Opera classic blends stage art and multimedia tech

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
A new version of "The Royal Consort of Tang" was staged in Shanghai this week. The play depicts the tragic life of Tang Dynasty imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:50 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0

A new version of the Peking Opera classic "The Royal Consort of Tang" was staged at Wanping Theater on Thursday, combining traditional stage art with multimedia technology.

The play is based on several generations of Peking Opera artists' interpretation of the tragic life of the imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan of the Tang Dynasty (AD 617-908).

Directed by Zhu Weigang, the play stars Peking Opera performers Shi Yihong, Li Jun and An Ping.

In addition to depicting the romance between Yang and Emperor Li Longji, the new version includes more martial arts scenes to portray the turbulent period of the An Lushan Rebellion.

Peking Opera classic blends stage art and multimedia tech
Ti Gong

The new version of "The Royal Consort of Tang" combines traditional stage art with multimedia technology.

The play marks the collaboration between Shanghai Peking Opera Company and Wanping Theater.

In future, they will present Peking Opera-themed lectures and interactive art events to cultivate more enthusiasts for traditional Chinese theater.

Later this month, the play will be staged in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province.

Peking Opera classic blends stage art and multimedia tech
Ti Gong

The play depicts the tragic life of Tang Dynasty imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     