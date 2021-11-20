﻿
Ancient and modern arts on display in exhibition

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  21:14 UTC+8, 2021-11-20
The exhibition features the cultural value and contribution of Yushan Gathering to the forming and development of the culture in the Jiangnan region.
In ancient China, it was a tradition for scholars and literati to attend gatherings in private gardens where they wrote and recited poems, discussed academic issues, and drew paintings.

Yushan Gathering in Bacheng Town of Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, was the biggest cultural gathering during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), held more than 100 times over about 13 years.

"Special Exhibition of Yushan Gathering," organized by Liu Haisu Art Museum and Kunshan Hou Beiren Art Museum, is underway at Liu Haisu Art Museum in Shanghai through December 8. It features a number of ancient paintings by artists who participated in the Yushan gatherings.

One highlight is the ink-wash painting titled "Pine Tree and Rock" by Ni Zan (1306-1374), one of the "four masters" of the Yuan Dynasty.

Ancient and modern arts on display in exhibition

"Pine Tree and Rock" by Ni Zan

For visitors who have a better knowledge of the background and history of the ancient Yushan Gathering, the exhibition includes a series of ancient books, antique furniture and documentation. These introduce the cultural value and contribution of Yushan Gathering in forming and developing the culture in the Jiangnan (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) region.

The exhibition also displays 43 paintings, on the subject of gardens, by contemporary artists from different regions in China, varying from ink-wash, canvas to print and watercolor.

Ancient and modern arts on display in exhibition

"Old Village" by Chen Jun, canvas

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through December 8 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Rd W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
