﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Interpersonal communication in age of pandemic

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:38 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0
Artist Chen Wei's solo exhibition "Make Me Illusory" features an immersive environment of photographs, installations, video and multimedia works at West Bund Museum.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  18:38 UTC+8, 2021-11-24       0

Artist Chen Wei's solo exhibition "Make Me Illusory" features an immersive environment of photographs, installations, video and multimedia works at West Bund Museum.

According to Chen, it reflects the experience of isolation brought about by COVID-19, where people had to keep social contacts via digital devices. Do people living in front of a screen still need intimacy and physical interactions?

The artist invites visitors to look for the answer together with him through this exhibition, where he blurs the boundaries between time and space, anonymity and identity, reality and virtual.

The work "Light Me" is a visual crossover between photography and short video, a new communicative medium in the digital era. A man sits in darkness with his back turned to viewers. The only light in the room is a flashing computer screen. Is he lonely or just immersed in the virtual world? It's up to viewers to decide.

Chen's latest sculpture and installation "Bloch Sphere" (a geometrical representation of the pure state space named after physicist Felix Block) forms a visual image of blocking-up and contradiction.

The spheres in various colors and sizes scatter about against a pink wall, which might be a metaphor that individuals exist separately during the global public-health emergency. However, they are still connected by digital social communication, which oddly has become a perfect excuse for people to elude person-to-person contact.

Born in Zhejiang Province in 1980, Chen began his art practice with sound and stage performances. He then turned to images and installations. In recent years, he has extended his work to multimedia devices, capturing the upheavals of everyday life and social relations in a country in the throes of transformation.

Interpersonal communication in age of pandemic
Ti Gong

"Island (red)" by Chen Wei, 2021

Exhibition info

Dates: Through February 27 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: 1F, West Bund Museum

Address: 2600 Longteng Avenue

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Felix
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     