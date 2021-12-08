Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition of experimental traditional Chinese opera raises curtain

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:22 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
The 2021 China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) Exhibition opens in Shanghai on Wednesday and runs through December 16 at Changjiang Theater and Wanping Theater.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:22 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0

The 2021 China Experimental Xiqu (traditional opera) Exhibition opens in Shanghai on Wednesday and runs through December 16 at Changjiang Theater and Wanping Theater.

In its seventh year, this year's event will display more than 10 small-theater experimental plays of traditional Chinese theater, covering Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, Huaiju Opera and Cantonese Opera.

Among the performances are Kunqu Opera "The White Silk Gown," Peking Opera "A Pot of Gold," Cantonese Opera "Jin Lian" and Yuju Opera "Nanhua Sutra."

The performances were selected from 96 candidates across China, created by young artists using innovative ideas, storytelling and artistry.

A forum will also be held after the exhibition to discuss the potential for future development of experimental Chinese theater.

Exhibition of experimental traditional Chinese opera raises curtain

Peking Opera "A Pot of Gold"

The exhibition is organized primarily by the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas and the China Theater Association. Organizers said that around 70 high-quality and creative plays have been successfully staged on this platform.

Cui Wei, a theater scholar and an official from the China Theater Association, said that the annual exhibition has evolved into an influential event to nurture both young traditional Chinese opera artists and audiences.

Gu Haohao, president of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, said that the center has made many attempts to cultivate new enthusiasts for traditional theater and explore the market potential of plays.

"We hope to develop the exhibition into a cultural brand of Shanghai and introduce more original Chinese stories to the world," Gu said.

Exhibition of experimental traditional Chinese opera raises curtain

Yuju Opera "Nanhua Sutra"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     