Feature / Art & Culture

Docus tell story of China from different angles

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0
Shanghai Media Group will launch a regular weekly time slot on Dragon TV for high-quality homegrown documentaries starting January 4.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0

Shanghai Media Group (SMG) will launch a regular weekly time slot on Dragon TV for high-quality homegrown documentaries starting January 4 – a collaboration between the group's Dragon TV and Documentary Center.

A group of Chinese documentaries will be aired on Tuesdays at 10pm that tell Chinese stories from various perspectives.

Most of the documentaries are planned and produced by the Documentary Center. They focus on China's approaches to improving people's lives, as well as Chinese culture, aesthetics and wisdom.

Throughout the year, the documentaries will be shown in four chapters – Heaven and Earth, Human World, Origin and Insight Into Today.

Heaven and Earth will exhibit a series of nature and geography documentaries to demonstrate the diversity of China's physical and cultural geography.

Vast landscapes and rich natural resources will be displayed in productions like "The Taihu Lake," "Tibet: The Road of Nature," "Our Beautiful Prairie" and "Our National Park: Wuyishan Mountains."

Human World examines ordinary people's lives with touching stories. The eight-episode documentary series "Frontline," a joint effort between SMG and the Shanghai Fire and Rescue Brigade, follows the hazardous work of the city's firefighters. "Aspiring Jobs in China" records how ordinary Chinese people pursue their dreams through entrepreneurship in the digital era.

Origin chronicles the development of Chinese civilization in several history and archeology documentaries, such as "Traditional Villages in Southern Yangtze River" and "What Makes China." Additionally, the third season of "Faith Makes Great" will be part of this chapter, with stories about the devotion and spirit of Communist Party of China members.

Insight Into Today comprises a series of documentaries that demonstrate the prosperity and national rejuvenation of Chinese people under the leadership of the Party.

The second season of the five-episode documentary series "China on the Move" is an international collaboration between SMG and Discovery, with an aim to offer a panoramic, multi-dimensional view of China to the world.

It revolves around China's economic, scientific and ecological achievements and the improvement of people's livelihoods. The six-episode series "Homes Between Mountains and Waters" is centered on China's rural vitalization strategy.

According to Song Jiongming, president of SMG, generations of documentary filmmakers in Shanghai have made great strides to develop Shanghai-produced documentaries into an eye-catching cultural brand of the city.

China's first televised documentary program "Documentary Edit-room" was launched in Shanghai in 1993. SMG'S Docu TV is also China's first professional documentary channel.

"Our documentary productions will continue to take root in people's life," said Song. "Meanwhile, we will enhance our cooperation and exchanges with documentary producers home and abroad to present more outstanding works."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     