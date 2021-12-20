Feature / Art & Culture

Urban hide-and-seek art adventure at THE INLET

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0
A public art exhibition replete with pink pandas, red elephants and space aliens awaits at a new landmark in Shanghai through March 31.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0

Come to "Urban Adventure," a hide-and-seek art journey.

When stepping outside the Sichuan Road N. Metro Station, one might catch a glimpse of a pink panda bending over the outside window, as if peeping at the busy stream of passers-by from the underground.

Perhaps the panda is the first to introduce the exhibition "Urban Adventure," a public art exhibition currently under way at THE INLET, a new city landmark at the junction of Sichuan N. and Haining roads.

Urban hide-and-seek art adventure at THE INLET
Ti Gong

The pink panda, by Yuan Kan, bends over the outside window at the Sichuan Road N. Station.

THE INLET consists of 60 shikumen (stone-gate) buildings and eight detached mansions, most a century old.

However, in the past two decades, it seems the Sichuan Road area has been ignored by local trendsetters, despite the fact that literary giants, including Lu Xun (1881-1936), Qu Qiubai (1899-1935) and Guo Moruo (1892-1978), once lived in "the cradle of Shanghai culture," as it was previously known.

"That was the main reason for me to take over this special project," said Robin Wong, the exhibition's curator. "I have good memories of Sichuan Road, and I wanted to fuse some artistic flavor into it."

Supported by Art Pioneer Studio, the Young Boundless Creation Center, Liu Haisu Art Museum and Su Shanghai, the project is spearheaded by the Chongbang Group, developer of THE INLET.

"Different from the serious displays at many museums, the art here is not just a static work, but a multi-dimensional block that guides the public to experience the life of art and the art of life.

"Here, art does not belong to the artist or the owner, but rather, to the public. The meaning of a work of art comes from everyone's own understanding of how it is viewed," said Ruan Jun, vice director of Liu Haisu Art Museum.

But for Wong, this is a big project with a limited budget and tight schedule.

"You can't imagine how frequently I went to THE INLET to decide which public location to use and what kind of artwork could be put there," Wong said. "Shortly before the opening day of the exhibition, the whole team was working day and night, including the artists."

"Urban Adventure" features 21 renowned international and local contemporary artists, architects, designers, science-fiction writers and experts from a wide variety of disciplines, reflecting a potpourri of art in a setting of Shanghai's traditional shikumen buildings.

The exhibition, which is set to run through March 31, not only creates an urban art adventure, it also explores cultural memories of past Shanghai styles.

For visitors to this spatial art exhibition, it's best to get a map at the beginning of the journey, as the artworks are scattered around THE INLET – sometimes high above, sometimes inside the building and sometimes just around the corner.

However, they aren't randomly chosen or placed.

Urban hide-and-seek art adventure at THE INLET
Ti Gong

"Elephoutain" by Aldo Cibic

According to Wong, the exhibition is divided into three chapters: Urban Forest, Amazing Maze and Next Heritage.

"City Forest focuses on human life and ecology. It infuses artworks that relate to animals, plants and ecosystems. Located mainly at the north entrance of THE INLET, these artworks aim to transform hasty urban life into a spiritual wonderland," he said.

The highlight of City Forest goes to "Elephoutain" created by Aldo Cibic. The sculpture is in a large ceramic fountain, and it interprets the theme of water in a joyful and poetic manner. The work pays tribute to the ancient tradition where water sources were expressed through the depiction of wild animals.

Five red, glazed elephant heads with big ears are endearingly cute, while the man-made green leaves planted over them provide a natural look.

The Amazing Maze section explores the memories of Shanghai's past in a contemporary context. Private and public spatial arrangements overlap in shikumen architecture, conjuring up a temporal dimension filled with traces of the past and present.

When unexpectedly opening one door of a building, visitors step into total darkness, save for a beam of light coming from upstairs. This is the installation titled "Cubic Light" created by Hao Jingfang and Wang Lingjie, a couple who "separate" space and everyone inside it with light.

Works in the last chapter "Next Heritage" echo the lifestyle in THE INLET, which integrates the aesthetics of technology, culture, the environment and travelling.

Julian Opie's "Headphones" stands out in this final section. Opie draws viewers' attention to the urban phenomena of public spaces, and the tension between individuality and anonymity typical of experiences in large cities with clear, simple forms and precise lines and coloring.

Urban hide-and-seek art adventure at THE INLET
Ti Gong

"Headphones" by Julian Opie

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     