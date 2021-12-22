Feature / Art & Culture

Lecture series discusses metropolis culture

  17:51 UTC+8, 2021-12-22
The JIC Books is holding a lecture series to trace the cultural connections between Shanghai and other international metropolises like Paris, London and New York.
The JIC Books is holding a lecture series to trace the cultural connections between Shanghai and other international metropolises like Paris, London and New York.

The lecture series, entitled "City Light," is taking place at the bookstore on weekends through February with free entry, though registration is required.

The first lecture of the series, named "Restaurant, Salon and Café: Culture of Paris and Shanghai," was presented by French literature professor Yuan Xiaoyi of East China Normal University.

Ti Gong

French literature professor Yuan Xiaoyi of East China Normal University gives the first lecture of the series.

"The café is a signature of the literature circle in France, where literati, adventurers and philosophers are always gathered," said Yuan, who introduced some literature landmarks in Paris for readers as well as French culture's influence on Shanghai.

Shanghai was once nicknamed "the Oriental Paris," a city which now is home to the greatest number of cafés in the world.

Ti Gong

JIC Books provides readers with coffee featuring the Chinese characters meaning "City Light."

The upcoming lectures will examine cultural and artistic connections between Shanghai and other international metropolises like New York, London, Tokyo, St Petersburg and Milan.

JIC Books, affiliated with JIC Group, specializes in biographies and the developmental history of companies and countries. The bookstore hopes the lecture series can help its readers explore the essence of the world's metropolises and their connection with Shanghai, despite the current travel restrictions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
