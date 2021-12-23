Art of fallen leaves adds color to winter

Students from China Academy of Art turn the beauty of the fallen phoenix leaves into artworks, with a little help from NetEase and local kids.

Students from China Academy of Art have kept a tradition every December for consecutive 15 years to turn the beauty of the fallen phoenix leaves into artworks.

This year, however, their Autumn Leaves Art Festival has been postponed to December 11 due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Hangzhou.

As the fallen leaves are gradually decaying, the festival will last only about two weeks and end on December 31.

This year, it is being cohosted with NetEase, a cultural and creative industry giant based in Hangzhou.

In addition to installations set up in front of the Nanshan Campus of the art academy, others will feature in NetEase Park in Binjiang District.

The festival has also attracted nearby kindergartens with kids gathering leaves to help students create the works. "Dream Recreational Vehicle" was completed in cooperation with them.

China Academy of Art / Ti Gong

In recent days, a couple of residential communities and complexes have been locked down since December 7 when Hangzhou reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

To encourage the quarantined people, students painted the leaves green and created the work "Green Horse," which sounds similar to "green health code" in Chinese.

China Academy of Art / Ti Gong

The Nanshan Campus is located at the core of Nanshan Road which tracks the east side of West Lake. Early winter along the road is noted for different shades of yellow.

The leaves of phoenix trees paint the road in a mix of gold, orange and sandy beige. People often take a stroll down sun-dappled paths as their feet scrunch among fallen leaves.

With the crowds at West Lake reduced by the pandemic, Nanshan Road is more tranquil than usual, and the installation "Hear the Season" echoes the current situation. Students created an ear-shaped installation to represent this peaceful winter.

China Academy of Art / Ti Gong

Fallen Leaves Art Festival

Date: Through December 31

Admission: Free

Address: 218 Nanshan Rd

南山路218号