Feature / Art & Culture

Art of fallen leaves adds color to winter

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-12-23       0
Students from China Academy of Art turn the beauty of the fallen phoenix leaves into artworks, with a little help from NetEase and local kids.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-12-23       0

Students from China Academy of Art have kept a tradition every December for consecutive 15 years to turn the beauty of the fallen phoenix leaves into artworks.

This year, however, their Autumn Leaves Art Festival has been postponed to December 11 due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Hangzhou.

As the fallen leaves are gradually decaying, the festival will last only about two weeks and end on December 31.

This year, it is being cohosted with NetEase, a cultural and creative industry giant based in Hangzhou.

In addition to installations set up in front of the Nanshan Campus of the art academy, others will feature in NetEase Park in Binjiang District.

The festival has also attracted nearby kindergartens with kids gathering leaves to help students create the works. "Dream Recreational Vehicle" was completed in cooperation with them.

Art of fallen leaves adds color to winter
China Academy of Art / Ti Gong

"Dream Recreational Vehicle" is completed in cooperation with kindergarten children.

In recent days, a couple of residential communities and complexes have been locked down since December 7 when Hangzhou reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

To encourage the quarantined people, students painted the leaves green and created the work "Green Horse," which sounds similar to "green health code" in Chinese.

Art of fallen leaves adds color to winter
China Academy of Art / Ti Gong

"Green Horse" is done with colored leaves to support quarantined residents in Hangzhou.

The Nanshan Campus is located at the core of Nanshan Road which tracks the east side of West Lake. Early winter along the road is noted for different shades of yellow.

The leaves of phoenix trees paint the road in a mix of gold, orange and sandy beige. People often take a stroll down sun-dappled paths as their feet scrunch among fallen leaves.

With the crowds at West Lake reduced by the pandemic, Nanshan Road is more tranquil than usual, and the installation "Hear the Season" echoes the current situation. Students created an ear-shaped installation to represent this peaceful winter.

Art of fallen leaves adds color to winter
China Academy of Art / Ti Gong

An ear-shaped leaf design represents quietened streets.

Fallen Leaves Art Festival

Date: Through December 31

Admission: Free

Address: 218 Nanshan Rd

南山路218号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
West Lake
NetEase
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     