Feature / Art & Culture

More on 'Sleep No More' displayed at West Bund

  20:02 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
An exhibition to celebrate the fifth anniversary of immersive theater production "Sleep No More" is running through January 16 at Tank Shanghai on the West Bund.
An exhibition to celebrate the fifth anniversary of immersive theater production "Sleep No More" is running through January 16 at Tank Shanghai on the West Bund.

"Sleep No More," created by British theater company Punchdrunk, is an immersive experience in which audiences are free to explore the performance. It combines the plot and characters of Shakespeare's "Macbeth" with characters, a narrative and aesthetic elements inspired by the films of Alfred Hitchcock.

Ma Yue / SHINE

"Sleep No More" stage props are displayed at the West Bund exhibition.

In 2016, SMG Live and Punchdrunk introduced "Sleep No More" to Shanghai at The McKinnon Hotel. It was one of the earliest immersive theater productions for the domestic market and still maintains its popularity.

SMG Live and the West Bund are presenting the exhibition named "More on Sleep No More," which adopts the immersive experience of the production. When visitors stroll through the exhibition, performers appear in different areas to interact and present a mini performance.

Ma Yue / SHINE

A mini performance at the exhibition

The latest round of "Sleep No More" is running through January 23 at McKinnon Hotel on Beijing Road W. According to SMG Live President Ma Chenpin, the average occupancy rate for the performance in the past five years is 95 percent.

"One person attended the show around 600 times, which is a very impressive number," said Ma.

Felix Barrett, director of "Sleep No More," said Punchdrunk is working on another immersive production, "Burn City," which is expected to debut in China in the near future.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Visitors are invited to Tank Shanghai to experience "More on Sleep No More."

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through January 16, 11am-7pm

Tickets: 98-168 yuan

Venue: Tank Shanghai

Address: Tank No. 2, 2380 Longteng Ave

