Antique artworks up for auction in Shanghai

A bevy of antiques, including modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy works and porcelain, will go under the hammer at the 2021 Council Autumn Auction on Wednesday at Shanghai Grand Theater.

Big-name artists whose works will be featured include Qi Baishi (1864-1957), Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) and Guan Liang (1900-1986).

The highlight is Qi's "Crossing the River to Spread Doctrines." Widely considered as one of the greatest Chinese painters of the 20th century, Qi fuses Chinese tradition with innovative forms and style.

Different from most other artists of his time, his works show no Western influence. His painting was greatly influenced by such masters as Xu Wei (1521-93), Bada Shanren (1626-1705) and Wu Changshuo (1844-1927).

Qi is a pioneer who brought freshness and spontaneity to traditional subjects on rice paper, varying from birds, flowers and insects to scenery and landscapes.

However, the painting to be auctioned is quite different. The work features a man holding a bowl floating over a panel on the river, a quite rare scene among his renderings. Qi uses very succinct and simple brushwork in this depiction, conjuring up a seemingly wild and unbridled setting.

Auction info:

Date: December 29, from 9:30am



Venue: Banquet Room, Shanghai Grand Theater

Address: 8/F, 300 People's Ave