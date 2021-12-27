Feature / Art & Culture

Antique artworks up for auction in Shanghai

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
A bevy of antiques, including modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy works and porcelain, will go under the hammer at the 2021 Council Autumn Auction on Wednesday.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0

A bevy of antiques, including modern ink-wash paintings, calligraphy works and porcelain, will go under the hammer at the 2021 Council Autumn Auction on Wednesday at Shanghai Grand Theater.

Big-name artists whose works will be featured include Qi Baishi (1864-1957), Zhang Daqian (1899-1983), Lin Fengmian (1900-1991) and Guan Liang (1900-1986).

The highlight is Qi's "Crossing the River to Spread Doctrines." Widely considered as one of the greatest Chinese painters of the 20th century, Qi fuses Chinese tradition with innovative forms and style.

Different from most other artists of his time, his works show no Western influence. His painting was greatly influenced by such masters as Xu Wei (1521-93), Bada Shanren (1626-1705) and Wu Changshuo (1844-1927).

Qi is a pioneer who brought freshness and spontaneity to traditional subjects on rice paper, varying from birds, flowers and insects to scenery and landscapes.

However, the painting to be auctioned is quite different. The work features a man holding a bowl floating over a panel on the river, a quite rare scene among his renderings. Qi uses very succinct and simple brushwork in this depiction, conjuring up a seemingly wild and unbridled setting.

Antique artworks up for auction in Shanghai

"Crossing the River to Spread Doctrines" by Qi Baishi

Auction info:

Date: December 29, from 9:30am

Venue: Banquet Room, Shanghai Grand Theater

Address: 8/F, 300 People's Ave

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     