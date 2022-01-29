Feature / Art & Culture

Community art exhibition brings warmth amid pandemic

An art exhibition in a downtown community is bringing some warmth to residents in a winter shrouded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An art exhibition in a downtown community is bringing some warmth to residents in a winter shrouded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "12 Pavilions," the exhibition is being held at the Wanli greenbelt in Putuo District through the Spring Festival holiday, which begins on January 31.

Art installations have been set up in a dozen pavilions, which will be illuminated at night.

Ti Gong

Art exhibition "12 Pavilions" is being held at the Wanli greenbelt in Putuo District.

Artists from top local art colleges, including the Shanghai Institute of Visual Art and Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, invited citizens, especially children in the community, to jointly create the artworks.

Some installations were made with recycled waste to further promote the city's garbage sorting campaign, as well as pay respect to nature.

Sun Zhenghao, a kindergarten student in the community, created an image of a tiger to mark the coming Year of the Tiger. The cartoon image named "Shuai Shuai," or handsome, is part of several installations of the art season.

Ronni Deng

An art installation featuring birds

Public art should involve the community and the public should be invited to take part in the creation, said Liu Yi, a former professor at the Shanghai Institute of Visual Art and a well-known public art curator.

"The art season aims to become an intellectual property to attract more citizens and artists," said Liu. "Though we cannot travel during the pandemic, such an art exhibition can heal our lives."

Ti Gong

Art installation "Magical World"

Exhibition info

Dates: Through February 17 (Lights are on between 4:30pm and 8:30pm)

Venue: Wanli greenbelt

万里中央绿地

Address: Fuping and Xincun roads section

富平路至新村路块

