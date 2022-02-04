Niche Shanghai: Newly opened Winter Games Olympics exhibition at Shanghai Sports Museum

Follow our camera to see interesting exhibits and learn about the history of the Winter Games.

Follow Xinyi and Alex to visit Shanghai Sports Museum's newly opened Winter Games Olympics exhibition and learn about the history of the Winter Games!

The exhibition serves as part of Shanghai's countdown activities to welcome the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, which start on February 4.



Shanghai Sports Museum is located at No. 150 Nanjing Road W. The Winter Games exhibition, which is free, will run through March. Visitors are required to make reservations through the Shanghai Sports Bureau's official WeChat account "shanghaitiyu" before visiting.