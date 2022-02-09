Installations probe the interaction between humans and nature

Installations at space art exhibition "Rong Source" create a dreamy environment made up of light, wind and water to artistically investigate the human-nature interaction.

Space art exhibition "Rong Source" is under way at the Shanghai Powerlong Museum. Eight sets of installations create a dreamy environment made up of light, wind and water to artistically investigate the human-nature interaction.



"Pillar of Light" is an installation that traces the origins of water and records the melting of ice.

Artists Qin Ling, White Water and Gong Shijun gathered and froze water from Shanghai's Wusongkou Port, then transported the ice cube all the way to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, where the water originated.

They then collected pure water from the Mapangyongcuo Holy Lake near Mountain Kangrinboqe, froze it into a triangular prism, and brought it back to Shanghai. Now, the clean and sacred water stands motionless like a crystal pillar, transcending distance, time, space, and religion.

The installation is also a metaphor for eternity and transience as it melts away over time.

"Raindrop" is a 160-square-meter installation made up of nine massive glass pieces shaped like raindrops. Each raindrop is the height of an adult.

People may feel as if they are wandering through a "Land of Giants" when they enter.

The artwork suggests that people's perspectives may vary dramatically when a little raindrop transforms into a giant.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through February 25 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Powerlong Museum

上海宝龙美术馆

Address: 3055 Caobao Road

漕宝路3055号