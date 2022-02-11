Gallery transformed into a unique interactive setting

WS SPACE is collaborating with British artist Emmerson and French image designer Florence Guillot on an art exhibition "Impression – Presence" at the WS Gallery.

Courtesy of WS SPACE / Ti Gong

WS SPACE is collaborating with British artist Emmerson and French image designer Florence Guillot on an art exhibition "Impression – Presence" at the WS Gallery.

For his debut exhibition, Emmerson has transformed the gallery into a unique interactive setting, where the dynamic light and art capture the guests' impressions in an ethereal way.

Using the concept of brightness as a clue, the viewers can capture their figures and shadows in the piece, thus becoming a part of the artwork.

The artist wants visitors to explore the colorful imprints we exchange with people and the places around us.

Large spotlights, focused on the canvas panels, capture the visitors' silhouettes. Entry is restricted to a small number of people at a time.

Courtesy of WS SPACE / Ti Gong

Emmerson brings influences from his daily life, and the exhibition reflects his abstract impressions of life in Shanghai, where he has lived since 2017. His works include installations as well as consumer experiences from a variety of high-end brands.

Guillot, an active member of the Shanghai art scene and the curator of this show, brings her expertise, abundant creativity and passion to this exhibition.

The unique installation was done with a phosphorescent paint created especially for this exhibition, and offers an enticing and thought-provoking experience.

Info

Date: Till February 28 (closed on January 31-February 4), 11am-6pm

Ticket: 68 yuan (including a special pink juice)

Venue: WS Gallery

WS 画廊

Address: 2/F, 1298 Huaihai Rd M.

淮海中路1298号2层