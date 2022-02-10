Feature / Art & Culture

Guess the answers to traditional Lantern Festival riddles

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
The tradition is a unique form of Chinese folk culture, showcasing people's good wishes for the new year and inspiring wisdom.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0

As a tradition of Chinese Lantern Festival, guessing lantern riddles is as important as eating dumplings on the day.

The custom is a unique form of Chinese folk culture, showcasing people's good wishes for the new year and inspiring wisdom.

There are usually hundreds of colorful lanterns in various shapes lighting up the night, and the riddles are often attached to the lanterns.

The Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the first lunar month. This year it falls on February 15.

Here are some lantern riddles, let's have a try!

1. What table is in the field?

2. What can you catch but never throw?

3. Can you name three consecutive days without using Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday?

4. What question can you never answer "yes" to?

5. Mr and Mrs Mustard have six daughters and each daughter has one brother. How many people are there in the Mustard family?

6. I am not alive, but I grow; I don't have lungs, but I need air; I don't have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?

(Find the answers at the bottom.)

Guess the answers to traditional Lantern Festival riddles
Imaginechina

Lanterns attached with riddles highlight the Lantern Festival.

Guess the answers to traditional Lantern Festival riddles
Dong Jun / SHINE

As this is the Year of the Tiger, the big tiger lantern has been lit up early in downtown Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden. It is attracting a huge number of visitors.

Guess the answers to traditional Lantern Festival riddles
Dong Jun / SHINE

Hundreds of lanterns showcase the Chinese New Year festivities.

Answers:

1: Vegetable.

2: A cold.

3: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.

4: Are you asleep?

5: Altogether nine people in the Mustard family. Since each daughter shares the same brother, there are six girls, one boy and the parents.

6: Fire.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     