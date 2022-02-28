Feature / Art & Culture

Christie's auction features Basquiat and Picasso

  10:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
The "20th/21st Century Art: Shanghai Evening Sale" at Christie's Shanghai will feature two masterpieces by Jean Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) and Pablo Picasso (1881-1973).
The "20th/21st Century Art: Shanghai Evening Sale" at Christie's Shanghai on Tuesday will feature two masterpieces by Jean Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) and Pablo Picasso (1881-1973).

A series of events including art forums, specialized walkthroughs, and livestreamed activities will be held in conjunction with the Evening Sale from Saturday to Tuesday.

In the three decades since his death, Jean-Michel Basquiat, a pioneer of the 1970s and 1980s New York art scene, has amassed a devoted community of admirers and friends. In creating his dynamic and distinctive paintings, the former graffiti artist, who died in 1988 at the age of 27, drew inspiration from a wide range of sources, including jazz, pop culture, abstract and primitive art, and old masters.

His painting "ll Duce," completed in 1982, will go under the hammer at Christie's Shanghai auction.

Ti Gong

"ll Duce," acrylic, oil stick on canvas by Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1982

Apart from the two works by the two heavyweights, the sale includes a number of works by well-known western modern art artists such as Kees van Dongen (1877-1968) and Marc Chagall (1887-1985).

Known foremost for his portraits, van Dongen revels in depicting beautiful women, often adorned in contemporary fashion. "La femme au collier," created in 1908, is powerfully imbued with the artist's trademark red hue. The painting encapsulates the artist's new direction through expressive colors, visceral brushwork and a thoroughly modern approach to his subject.

The sale will also feature a selection of works by emerging international artists like Huang Yuxing, Emmanuel Taku, Amoako Boafo and Ye Linghan. Their works range from social and historical controversies to psychological studies and personal confrontations, as well as reflections on tradition and popular culture.

Ti Gong

"La Femme au Collier," oil on canvas by Kees van Dongen in 1908

Auction info

Preview date: February 26-March 1, 10am-6pm

Auction date: March 1, 9pm-to-late

Venue: Christie's Shanghai

佳士得上海艺术空间

Address: 1 Zhongshan Road E1

中山东一路1号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
