Feature / Art & Culture

Local child's composition the toast of Lincoln Center

Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  17:10 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0
The New York Philharmonic premiered a composition by 13-year-old Shanghai native Wendy Wen at Lincoln Center on Saturday.
Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  17:10 UTC+8, 2022-03-08       0
Local child's composition the toast of Lincoln Center

"Young People's Concerts – Youth as Creator" featured compositions written by participants in the Very Young Composers Program from China, Finland, Israel and the United States, including Wendy Wen's "Lady Liberty in a Thunderstorm."

The New York Philharmonic premiered a composition by 13-year-old Shanghai native Wendy Wen at Lincoln Center on Saturday.

The one-hour "Young People's Concerts – Youth as Creator" featured compositions written by participants in the Very Young Composers Program from China, Finland, Israel and the United States, including Wen's "Lady Liberty in a Thunderstorm."

The concert was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of the symphony's Very Young Composer's Program – and Wen was commissioned to compose a new piece to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the US Constitution's 19th Amendment legalizing women's suffrage – but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The education program was founded by the philharmonic in 1995 to celebrate the power of children's imaginations and showcase their ideas. The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra joined in 2016 and organized the first young composers workshop in the city that summer. It has since selected ten young composers for the workshop every summer.

Local child's composition the toast of Lincoln Center

Participants, including Wendy Wen (right), in the Very Young Composers Program pose with Jon Deak, the program's founder and director.

Wen joined in 2019 shortly after she started learning how to compose music.

"Joining the program really increased my interest in composing and has made a huge impact on my musical career. Mentors used games to help us understand how to compose from a unique perspective, and I realized how fun and vivid it could be," she said. "I still remember how the mentors asked us to team up in groups of three and spontaneously compose to the theme of melting ice. I was quite worried because I didn't have my violin with me, but then I saw a bottle of water. It just came to me that we could make melting ice sounds with the bottled water."

The piece was subsequently premiered at the symphony's annual Music in the Summer Air festival.

Wen, who is currently studying in Kansas City, started playing piano at age four and violin at age 6.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     