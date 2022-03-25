Feature / Art & Culture

Pandemic-hit cultural centers keep followers involved online

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
With museums, theaters and art venues in Shanghai closed amid the resurgence of COVID-19, a lot of online cultural and art programs are available for art and theater enthusiasts.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0

With museums, theaters and art venues in Shanghai closed amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a multitude of online cultural and art programs are available for art and theater enthusiasts.

The interactive workshops, salons, exhibitions and theatrical performances on the Internet will strive to enrich people's cultural lives and cater to a wide range of tastes.

Dancers and Shanghai Lida University students recently made crossover attempts at the space art exhibition "Rong. Source" at Shanghai Powerlong Museum. Their innovative approach, with a focus on the exhibition's theme, "Man and Nature," was videotaped for Internet communication and exchanges.

At the exhibition, eight sets of installations created a dreamy environment made up of light, wind and water to artistically investigate the human-nature interaction.

Jiao Zhongming, the dean of Lida University's College of Communication, said that the ongoing pandemic forced the cancelation of a few cultural events, but they would not stop their online exploration of art.

According to dance teacher Bu Zhicheng, who choreographed the dance moves for the exhibition, it was a challenge for the dancers to stay upbeat in front of the cameras during the videotaping process.

"Meanwhile, the photographers had to capture the most artistic scenes of the performance and build up a connection with the audience through their shots," Bu said, adding that new technologies will be widely used to make excellent cultural works more accessible to people.

Pandemic-hit cultural centers keep followers involved online
Ti Gong

Bu Zhicheng performs at the space art exhibition "Rong. Source" at Shanghai Powerlong Museum. The performance was videotaped for an online audience.

Last week, Shanghai K11 Art Mall, the first artistic shopping mall on the Chinese mainland, hosted an online concert featuring the works of Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto. The beautiful melodies provided support, warmth and consolation to people in these difficult times.

The chi K11 art museum's exhibition "Mr Doodle in Love" will also be presented online through virtual reality, and showcases 108 paintings by British artist Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle.

The paintings celebrate the artist's romantic journey from the monotonous black-and-white tones to the present multicolored palette after marrying fellow artist Mrs Doodle (Alena Cox) in 2021.

Pandemic-hit cultural centers keep followers involved online
Ti Gong

"Hometown" by Mr Doodle

Pandemic-hit cultural centers keep followers involved online
Ti Gong

"Traveling Through DoodleWorld"

More than 100 cloud performances, exhibitions and aesthetic education activities are being offered by the city's cultural institutions, theaters and troupes on streaming platforms, including Bilibili and BesTV, until next month.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company will present a concert on Douyin tomorrow at 7pm to mark the 100th anniversary of the acclaimed artist Yuan Xuefen. Snippets from Yuan's representative works will be presented. The concert also marks the 80th anniversary of the reform of Yueju Opera.

On March 31 at 7:30pm, the Shanghai Puppet Theater will stage the popular show "The Last Warrior Elephant" on BesTV and Douyin.

The play, based on ShenShixi's novel of the same name, features a 3.8-meter-tall puppet elephant. The story revolves around a warrior elephant who completes his final journey after living among humans.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     