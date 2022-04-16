Shanghai Yueju Opera Company will host events throughout the year to mark the centennial birth anniversary of Yuan, including exhibitions of both classic and experimental shows.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company will host a series of cultural events throughout the year to mark the centennial birth anniversary of Yueju Opera performer Yuan Xuefen (1922-2011) and the 80th anniversary of Yueju Opera reform.

The planned events will honor artists who made significant contributions to the development of the art form, and will include exhibitions of both classic and experimental shows, public screenings of Yueju Opera films and art workshops.



Ti Gong

Experimental Yueju Opera plays such as "Twelve Roles" and "Ties of a Green Robe" will be staged in small theaters from May to June.



"Twelve Roles," based on the American film "12 Angry Men," follows 12 jury members as they make a difficult decision on the fate of a child in a murder trial. The play uses a variety of Yueju Opera vocals to depict the jury members' diverse backgrounds.



"Ties of a Green Robe," set in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), is about an honest and upright official's efforts to combat corruption and improve people's lives.



From September to November, new adaptations of plays such as "The Family" and "The Love Between Mountain and Sea" will be performed.



"The Family" is a new adaptation of the famous novel by Ba Jin. It depicts the demise of a feudal aristocratic family in China in the 1920s.



"The Love Between Mountain and Sea" blends crossover elements of musicals with traditional Yueju Opera vocals to showcase China's efforts and achievements in poverty alleviation.



In addition, a series of classic performances will be held in October to commemorate the centennial anniversary of Yueju Opera artist Yuan Xuefen. Younger generations of Yueju Opera performers will perform excerpts from Yuan's famous works "Soul of Plum Blossom" and "Xianglin Sao."



Ti Gong

Additionally, exhibitions and seminars will be hosted to chronicle the development and reform of Yueju Opera over the past 80 years. Through videos, photos and props, visitors will get to know the distinctive charm and traits of Yueju Opera.



Yueju Opera, which originated in Shengzhou, Zhejiang Province, around 1906, is one of China's most popular operas due to its sweet lyrics and gentle style.



Since 1917, the art form has grown and thrived in Shanghai, with influences from drama and film. Yuan led the reform of Yueju Opera in 1942. She and other Yueju Opera performers kept the soft, sweet tunes of the opera but incorporated modern drama and Kunqu Opera acting, posture, and dance moves into the new performing style. She also introduced modern stage lighting and scenery, as well as a new, delicate costume style.



During that time, many original plays were written. Some modern patriotic plays are based on Lu Xun's influential novels. The opera's relationship with literature and news has grown stronger. The opera's vocals began to be diverse and mature. Many different vocal schools with their their own characteristics have emerged.



Ti Gong

The Shanghai Yueju Opera Company never stops innovating. Real-life stories are used as inspiration for new plays. Yueju Opera short film directors have attempted to cater to young people. Yueju Opera artists also perform and lecture on streaming platforms in order to make the art form more accessible to the general public.



Chen Daming, a critic with the Shanghai Dramatists Association, noted that generations of local Yueju Opera artists have successfully preserved and developed the opera's vocal schools.



"The vitality of Yueju Opera lies in the innovation of many artists over a long period of time," Chen said. "As long as the art form is open to new changes and improvements, it will maintain its popularity and gain support across the general population."

