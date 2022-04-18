A time capsule of East meets West on full display

An exhibition at Hangzhou Museum displays the ties between East and West forged centuries ago.

Ancient Chinese transported silk and tea to the West via the Maritime Silk Road amid booming trade and exchanges by ship.



Under the influence of some preeminent people, including Marco Polo (1254-1324), Zheng He (1371-1433) and Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), the mutual exchanges along the Maritime Silk Road reached their pinnacle. Chinese craftspeople produced a large number of products that integrated Chinese elements with Western design catering to European customers.

Now, Hangzhou Museum is exhibiting a wide range of chinoiserie-style antiques and artifacts through May 22. Visitors can learn about the ancient chinoiserie trend in the West through the exhibits.

Before the 15th century, long distances and a scarcity of Chinese commodities made Europeans fantasize about China.

Marco Polo, a Venetian merchant and traveler, left behind a detailed chronicle of his experience in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) China. His description of China as a prosperous country reportedly deepened Westerners' yearning for the East.

During the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the imperial court dispatched Zheng to the Atlantic Ocean in a bid to establish its sovereignty, promote foreign exchanges and develop friendly relations with Western countries.

His seven voyages covered more than 30 countries and regions in Asia and Africa, creating a miracle in the world's maritime history and heralding the new chapter of the Age of Exploration in the 15th century.

From the end of the 15th century to the first half of the 16th century, Portugal and Spain took the lead in opening up sea routes to Asia through the efforts of navigators such as Bartholomew Dias, Ferdinand Magellan, Christopher Columbus and Vasco da Gama. European countries also began to trade with the East through the sea routes.

Thanks to a rise in trade with China, the chinoiserie style was popularized in Europe. Decorative arts, garden designs and daily utensils that were signature Chinese products were characterized by exuberant, asymmetrical ornaments and patterns with distinctive Chinese elements.

A large quantity of Chinese products were transported to the West, which in return gave a boost to the chinoiserie trend. In a bid to meet European fascination for Chinese commodities, exported crafts were decorated with a variety of Chinese elements.

In 1577, missionary Matteo Ricci set out from Italy for his arduous journey to the East. He arrived in Macau in 1582 and eventually reached Beijing, the capital of the Ming Dynasty, in 1601. He worked with Chinese astronomer Li Zhizao (1565-1630) and scientist Xu Guangqi (1562-1633) the next year to create the Great Universal Geographic Map, the earliest known world map in Chinese.

The European-style map was 1.52 meters high and 3.6 meters wide. Only six original copies have survived to this day. The map greatly changed the Chinese people's perception of the world.

The Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) recruited experienced merchants to establish the Thirteen Hongs of Canton in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, as the only legal organization to trade with foreign countries.

Highlights of the exhibition are Qing Dynasty fans inspired by Manchurian officials. When foreign envoys came to China centuries ago, they used paintings and literature to record local officials' lives and gardens.

With time, the image of the Manchurian governors developed into a symbol of China in the West. Known as Mandarin fans to the Westerners, these featured stylized designs based on the tastes of European consumers and their impressions of China.

They were often mass-produced. According to archival documents, the British East India Company ordered 80,000 fans in Guangzhou in 1699.

At the same time, name cards became popular in Europe. Chinese merchants found a new business opportunity and began to produce card cases made of various materials, including silver, wood, lacquer and shells.

The exhibition displays an ivory card case sculptured with sophisticated Chinese figurines, pavilions and gardens.

Chinese merchants also found an opportunity from the tea trade, as the popularity of tea created a demand for tea ware in Europe. The exhibited pots and cups, which are different from traditional Chinese ceramic tea vessels, feature Rococo style with distinct Chinese elements.

"From Hangzhou to London" Exhibition

Dates: Through May 22, closed on Mondays



Address: 18 Liangdao Hill

粮道山18号