Feature / Art & Culture

Music hall tunes into concerts with four-day streaming program

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:16 UTC+8, 2022-05-12       0
Shows include a recital by young pianist Ju Xiaofu, dance theater based on Miao ethnic minority music, and performances by Shanghai Philharmonic.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:16 UTC+8, 2022-05-12       0

Shanghai Concert Hall will offer online concert programs twice a day through May 15, streaming four recorded performances at 7:30pm and 9:30pm via its WeChat video account.

Two concerts by Shanghai Philharmonic orchestra will start the four-day program, featuring brasses tonight and strings tomorrow night.

It will be followed by a piano recital on Saturday, featuring 22-year-old Ju Xiaofu, one of the most promising pianists in China.

Music hall tunes into concerts with four-day streaming program

"The Tune of Water" is inspired by the music of the Miao ethnic minority of Hunan Province.

Born and raised in Nanjing, Ju started playing the piano at age four after receiving the music instrument as a gift from his parents. By age 12, he had decided to pursue a career as a pianist, later attending the middle school affiliated to Shanghai Conservatory of Music and then Juilliard School for his bachelor's degree.

Ju made his concert debut at age 14, performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.3 with the Shanghai Philharmonic.

The four-day stage program will conclude with music and dance theater "The Tune of Water," which premiered in 2018 and won applause during a tour, including at the Avignon Festival in France in 2019.

The show was inspired by the music of the Miao ethnic minority of Hunan Province. Its theme is life and growth, expressed through the symbol of water. It features songs passed down through generations, with a piano trio created from the songs, plus kung fu and calligraphy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     