Plenty on offer as curtains go up on the second BFC Art Festival in Shanghai

Artworks by contemporary French artist Bertrand Lavier are the highlight of the second BFC Art Festival, which is on at the Bund Finance Center.

The second BFC Art Festival has kicked off at the Bund Finance Center and features a variety of cultural and artistic programs.



It ends on August 7.



Contemporary French artist Bertrand Lavier is bringing his representative artworks to a grand art exhibition, his first on the Chinese mainland.



The 73-year-old artist rose to international prominence at the 1976 Venice Biennale in Italy.



Lavier was able to transform images from contemporary mass culture into works of art. He tried to explore the contradictory relationship between fine art and its depiction, reality, and simulation.



Many of his innovative works blur the boundaries between painting and sculpture, demonstrating a balance of compelling visual images and conceptual gestures.



The exhibition is on display until September 4.



The outdoor plaza in the center's north block is now a platform for displaying artwork from 20 or more local galleries. Visitors can view amazing pottery and fine handicrafts, both traditional and modern, at the Kyoto House until July 20.



The center is hosting art bazaars on weekends until July 24. The city's art institutions will display their unique cultural items and host interactive events. Illustrations by winners of the Hans Christian Andersen Awards are also on display until July 31.



A dozen art installations are displayed in the center's public areas.



Contemporary artist Zhang Quan's sculpture KARORO, a blue charming bunny, is displayed in its entirety. The sculpture conveys the artist's desire that people in today's fast-paced society will maintain their simplicity, honesty, and curiosity in their lives.

Pop Mart, a famous blind-box brand, is presenting "DIMOO," a grand installation designed by Ayan to raise public awareness of autistic children.

Artist Shang Liang has brought his "Sofaman No. 3," an installation that depicts the dangers of today's sedentary lifestyle.



Some artworks are on sale at the BOOTH @ BFC. Artists, curators, and art critics are also being invited to share with people their art concepts and experience at workshops.