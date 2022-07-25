Feature / Art & Culture

Opening exhibition explores humanity and the post-pandemic world

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
Deji Art Museum's opening show features a cluster of installation, video art and interactive works created by nearly 10 famed artists and art groups.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
Opening exhibition explores humanity and the post-pandemic world

"Easternsports" by Alex Da Corte and Jayson Musson

It's no surprise that the newly opened Deji Art Museum in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, aims to join the ranks of the top private art museums of China.

Occupying nearly 10,000 square meters of the whole eighth floor at Deji Plaza, the museum surprised many not only for its space and downtown location, but also for its high-quality collection.

Nanjing, one of China's ancient capitals, has boosted its contemporary art scene in recent years especially through the launch of Nanjing International Art Fair in 2020.

Obviously Deji Art Museum aims to become another art icon in the city.

Before entering the museum, visitors already encounter a pair of installations created by Yoshitomo Nara – "Not Everything But/Green House" and "Not Everything But/Orange House" – in the public area.

Apart from Nara, Yayoi Kusama's signature pumpkin plus the digital art piece by TeamLab all reveal the museum's high standard.

When passing through several wooden cartoon-like trees, visitors can hear bird songs if they press the button on trunks.

"In the Line of Flight, for Possible Worlds," the museum's opening exhibition, features a cluster of installation, video art and interactive works created by nearly 10 famed artists and art groups both from home and abroad. These include Pierre Huyghe, one of the most renowned conceptual artists in France, and Zhang Peili, "father of China's video art."

Opening exhibition explores humanity and the post-pandemic world

"XL Chamber" by Zhang Peili

Zhang Ga, curator of the exhibition, explained the title.

"In perilous times when war breaks loose, pandemics run rampant, markets are shrinking and ecospheres are anguished, a line of flight furnishes a swatch of necessary resilience in the plight of despair," curator Zhang said. "But the line of flight is much more than a path of retreat, a roundabout or even a defense. I hope this exhibition would provide a microcosm to reflect on the humanity and the world in the post-pandemic era."

"XL Chamber," created by Zhang Peili, is a highlight.

Zhang, an artist who does not want to repeat himself, has opposed the use of simple symbols as a strategy to label his art in the past two decades.

The displayed installation is constructed with three jointed modules of rooms with 10 shutter doors that close or open the spaces randomly. However, the algorithm governs the movement of the shutters – sometimes moving together, sometimes one by one, which traps the visitors with no apparent rule to follow. When they happen to enter the room with shutters closed, they would be forced to experience the uneasiness of a confined space utterly with no control of themselves.

Opening exhibition explores humanity and the post-pandemic world

"Beholding the Big Bang" by Arthur Ganson

Another interesting art piece is "Beholding the Big Bang," a kinetic sculpture created by Arthur Ganson who began the creation of kinetic sculptures in 1977.

The piece features a motor that drives a series of gears which reduce the speed of the motor so that it would take 13.82 billion years for the final gear to rotate once again. Actually 13.82 billion is one of the estimates for the age of universe since the Big Bang. Here, the artist discusses the past and present, silence and movement, real and illusion.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through November 6, 10am-10pm (Tuesdays-Sundays), 2-10pm (Mondays)

Venue: Deji Art Museum

Address: 8/F, Deji Plaza (Phase 2), 18 Zhongshan Rd, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     