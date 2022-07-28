Celebrating the culture of Jiangnan and the Delta

Two exhibitions giving people the flavor of life in Jiangnan (the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) and the magic of Chinese tea opened on Thursday.

Two exhibitions giving people the flavor of life in Jiangnan (the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) and the magic of Chinese tea raised their curtains at the Shanghai History Museum in Huangpu District on Thursday.

"Life aesthetics in Jiangnan" running through August 28 features the display of 117 cultural relics, including some precious ones such as a Yue kiln celadon with incense patterns from the Eastern Jin Dynasty (AD 317-420) and a Jingdezhen kiln blue and white glaze bowl of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127).

A golden incense case from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), a white-glazed flower-mouth tea and saucer dating back to the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms Period (AD 907-979), and a handroll in running script by Lu Shen (1477-1544) of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) are among those on display as well.

The exhibition comprising five display areas is jointly hosted by the museum, the Zhejiang Provincial Museum and the Anhui Museum.

Jiangnan has unique exquisite and graceful cultural features and a variety of cultural symbols, and the exhibition aims to display a poetic Jiangnan and its cultural essence to visitors, the organizers of the exhibition said.

Nearly one third of the exhibits have never been seen before.

The display shows Jiangnan-style gardening, enabling visitors to experience the beauty of a typical Jiangnan garden as well as the beauty of Jiangnan wares, life and culture.

The other exhibition – the Magical Journey of Chinese tea in the 17th to 19th Centuries – reveals the maritime commerce of Chinese tea and the role of Chinese tea in boosting cultural exchanges via 145 exquisite exhibits from tea leaf samples and Chinese and western tea sets of various styles to paintings and coins with tea patterns.

As an important commodity, Chinese tea was exported overseas and has bridged the friendship of the "Belt and Road" countries.

The exhibition will run through the end of October.

Exhibition information

Date: 9am-5pm, through August 28, through October 30



Tickets: Free

Venue: Shanghai History Museum

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W.