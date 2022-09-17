Feature / Art & Culture

Veteran pianist reviews time-honored works at recital

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:55 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0
Veteran Chinese pianist and composer Liu Nianqu has performed his time-honored works and shared his composition stories in a recital.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:55 UTC+8, 2022-09-17       0

Veteran Chinese pianist and composer Liu Nianqu has performed his time-honored works and shared his composition stories in a recital at Changning Culture and Art Center.

Liu has served as art director of Shanghai International Arts Festival, vice chairman of Shanghai Musicians Association, and director of Hong Kong Arts Professionals Association.

Veteran pianist reviews time-honored works at recital
Ti Gong

Pianist and composer Liu Nianqu during the recital

The 77-year-old has created numerous works through his career. One of his household creations is the theme song of the classic Chinese animation "Black Cat Captain," which was performed during the concert.

In the 1980s, Liu composed "On the Guanque Tower," drawing inspiration from Tang Dynasty poet Wang Zhihuan's (AD 688-742) poem of the same name. The song was performed by tenor Guo Dongjia during the concert.

Tang Dynasty poet Li Bai's (AD 701-762) "A Tranquil Night" also inspired the composer to create the symphony "Family," which Liu taught the audience to sing along during the concert.

Veteran pianist reviews time-honored works at recital
Ti Gong

The performance at Changning Culture and Art Center

Liu created a lullaby at the age of 17 when his beloved father passed away in 1962. It was his maiden composition. When Liu became a father himself at the age of 35, he named the song "Sweet Dream."

The song was performed by Liu's student Zhu Shizhe. Another student Qiu Xiangyu performed his "Sakura," which was created during the composer's stay in Seattle, the United States, in 2018.

There are also patriotism-themed programs, including a cello concerto Liu composed for the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC.

The performance served as part of Changning Weekly Concerts, a performance series the district introduced to promote art and culture among the public.

Veteran pianist reviews time-honored works at recital
Ti Gong

Liu's students take part in the performance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Changning
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     