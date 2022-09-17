Veteran pianist reviews time-honored works at recital

Veteran Chinese pianist and composer Liu Nianqu has performed his time-honored works and shared his composition stories in a recital.

Veteran Chinese pianist and composer Liu Nianqu has performed his time-honored works and shared his composition stories in a recital at Changning Culture and Art Center.

Liu has served as art director of Shanghai International Arts Festival, vice chairman of Shanghai Musicians Association, and director of Hong Kong Arts Professionals Association.

Ti Gong

The 77-year-old has created numerous works through his career. One of his household creations is the theme song of the classic Chinese animation "Black Cat Captain," which was performed during the concert.

In the 1980s, Liu composed "On the Guanque Tower," drawing inspiration from Tang Dynasty poet Wang Zhihuan's (AD 688-742) poem of the same name. The song was performed by tenor Guo Dongjia during the concert.

Tang Dynasty poet Li Bai's (AD 701-762) "A Tranquil Night" also inspired the composer to create the symphony "Family," which Liu taught the audience to sing along during the concert.

Ti Gong

Liu created a lullaby at the age of 17 when his beloved father passed away in 1962. It was his maiden composition. When Liu became a father himself at the age of 35, he named the song "Sweet Dream."

The song was performed by Liu's student Zhu Shizhe. Another student Qiu Xiangyu performed his "Sakura," which was created during the composer's stay in Seattle, the United States, in 2018.

There are also patriotism-themed programs, including a cello concerto Liu composed for the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC.

The performance served as part of Changning Weekly Concerts, a performance series the district introduced to promote art and culture among the public.

