Exhibition plants seeds of discovery among teenagers

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:05 UTC+8, 2022-09-18
With the theme "Secrets of Plants," the 5th International Children's Art and Science Exhibition is underway at the Shanghai Collection Museum through October 17.
The exhibitions aim to inspire teenagers.

With the theme "Secrets of Plants," the 5th International Children's Art and Science Exhibition is underway at the Shanghai Collection Museum through October 17.

The exhibition involves topics such as "A brief history of plants," "From plant to paper," "Art of natural dyeing" and "All about herbal medicine". It aims to inspire teenagers to explore the scientific knowledge behind plants.

Along with the 2nd Shanghai International Science Forum, the exhibition is also the key project of National Science Day in Chang District.

Attracting teenagers from 22 countries including China, Japan, US, France, Germany, Canada, Singapore and Iran, the exhibition displays nearly 100 works created by them.

For example, Dong Hao created an installation titled "Plant-biological symbiosis – living landscape paintings." Through the dealing of different flora for polluted water and kitchen wastes, the final processed materials are used to nurture the fish and water plant in the installation.

In the interactive section, an animation installation shows the whole process of a plant from seeding, ripening to blossom to fading.

Another interesting installation enables the visitors to hear the "voices" from different plants. English scientists have found that plants give fixed-frequency vibrations under certain circumstances.



Exhibition Info:

Date: Through October 17 (closed on Mondays), 9am–5:30pm (no entry after 4:30pm)

Admission: Free

Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan'an Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
