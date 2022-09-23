The prosperous East-meets-West Pei Villa

Nestled in downtown Shanghai, the Pei Villa is a special garden house. It's modern with an elevator and also decorated with a lot of traditional Chinese elements.

Nestled in downtown Shanghai, the Pei Villa is a very special East-meets-West garden house. It is both classic and modern. Every design detail appears effortless while imaginative and worthy of careful appreciation. It also mirrors the history of the legendary Pei family which prospered for 15 generations since the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Built in 1934, the three-story villa covers over 3,000 square meters. Its traditional Chinese layout has a central hall and wing rooms. Many architectural details are in the Chinese style.

The villa has long been mistaken as a home for famous architect I.M. Pei's father, Tsuyee Pei, a financier who headed the Bank of China. But it was in fact a property of Pei Runsheng, a dye tycoon from another branch of the Pei family.

Follow Michelle Qiao to explore more about the Pei Villa.