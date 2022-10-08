Feature / Art & Culture

Window opens on art as Italian pavilion reopens

  14:09 UTC+8, 2022-10-08
The former Italy Pavilion of the World Expo 2010 Shanghai has reopened to the public as a new cultural landmark with an exhibition titled "Windows."
Shot by Wang Chongjian. Edited by Wang Chongjian and Li Qian.

It is one of four foreign pavilions that have been kept due to its exquisite design which was borrowed from a traditional Shanghai children's activity called "game stick." Now, the venue, together with the former pavilions of France, Russia and Luxembourg, stand in the heartland of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park.

Ti Gong

The former Italy Pavilion has reopened to the public as a new cultural landmark.

On display are 143 artworks, including paintings and sculptures by Chinese artist Du Haijun. He explores the relationships between people and cities from the perspective of windows.

A highlight of the exhibition is a giant art installation, "Bible Tower," which is metaphor to the alienation of urban dwellers and their desire to communicate in the concrete jungle.

Ti Gong

A visitor appraises a painting of the Bund.

Ti Gong

A boy passes a painting of the Normandie Apartments.

As a highlight, everyone can get a NFT (non-fungible token) version of "Bible Tower" developed by Conflux, a Shanghai-based, world-leading public blockchain. It's considered as a warm-up for the launch of more NFT artworks as Du has joined hands with Conflux to build a digital art workshop, becoming the first Chinese artist to do so.

Ti Gong

A father explains a painting to his children.

Other exhibits include paintings of Shanghai's historical buildings and iconic landmarks such as the Bund and the Normandie Apartments.

The exhibition will run till October 23.

Ti Gong

Two visitors look at a painting about Shanghai's skyline comprised of high rise buildings.

﻿
