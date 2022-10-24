2022 Hear The Colors: China as seen by young Hungarian artists

﻿
An exhibition promoting cultural and art exchanges between China and Hungary opened in Shanghai on Sunday, featuring a combination of Chinese and Hungarian cultures.
Ti Gong

A man is glued to a painting on display at the 2022 Hear The Colors exhibition in Shanghai.

An exhibition promoting cultural and art exchanges between China and Hungary raised its curtain in Shanghai's Minhang District on Sunday, featuring a combination of Chinese and Hungarian cultures.

The exhibition – 2022 Hear The Colors – displays artworks, mostly paintings by young Hungarian artists.

Ader Orsolya, an artist born in 1993 in the Hungarian capital Budapest, was addicted to art since her childhood. Her works, drawing inspiration from Chinese culture and art, are on display and reflect the world outlook of the East from the eye of a Westerner.

Orsolya said she "is fascinated by Chinese calligraphy, language, characters and philosophy." She has read a lot of books about China, and The Book of Changes, a masterpiece of China classical philosophy, is one of her favorites.

She first came to Shanghai in 2018.

"It seems that there was a sound telling me to go to China out of this bond," said Orsolya.

She plans to visit more remote places in the country in the future to experience Chinese culture, and the spiritual world of Chinese people.

Her works also reflect the rhythm and beat of music.

The exhibition is supported by the Young Entrepreneurs Organization of the European Union, and it aims to become a platform for the exchange and cooperation of young artists of China and the EU via art and cultural exchange activities.

Ti Gong

A painting on display at the exhibition promoting cultural and art exchanges between China and Hungary.

Exhibition info:

Dates: 10am-4pm, through November 13

Venue: Shanghai FangHeZi Art Center

Address: 788 Shenfu Road

Admission: Free

Ti Gong

A scene at the exhibition site in Minhang District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
