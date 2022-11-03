Dutch sculptor displays a unique sense of angle and perspective

Reinoud Oudshoorn's exhibition takes a precise approach to angle, applying vanishing point perspectives normally used in paintings, to create illusionary sculptures.

Ti Gong

Dutch sculptor Reinoud Oudshoorn presents his first solo exhibition "1.65" on the Chinese mainland at Bluerider Art Shanghai, creating a bridge between two-dimensional flat surfaces and the concrete reality of three dimensions.

Oudshoorn, 69, began as a trained painter, then gradually moved away from the medium, turning toward sculpture. He translates the characteristics of painting, using a central perspective with a vanishing point at roughly 1.65 meters into his sculptures.

A vanishing point, or point of convergence, is a key element in many works of art. In a linear perspective drawing, the vanishing point is the spot on the horizon line to which the receding parallel lines diminish. It is what allows us to create drawings, paintings and photographs that have a three-dimensional look.

By applying the same vanishing point in all his recent sculptures, always at 1.65 meters, Oudshoorn invites viewers into the invisible world that lies behind the point where all lines converge, suggesting endlessness in the space that surrounds us – an infinity of mind and sphere.

All the work on display is connected by this unseen horizon line at 1.65 meters, subtly looking for the interaction and participation of the viewers, who might need a close inspection from each angle, zooming in and out of spaces that open up.

Oudshoorn's sculptures are often made with iron and frosted glass, composed of geometric shapes.

The work "K-10," made of several extremely thin black iron wires, is like a bird's wings flying in the air. Its vanishing point gives the wings the illusion of stretching into the wall. The piece "C-21" is composed of 12 sheets of thin black iron, cleverly presenting multiple extensions of lines and multi-level space from all angles through its ultimate simplicity.

The exhibition also shows the artist's design manuscripts with sketches and mathematical calculation formulas.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through December 25 (closed on Mondays), 10am-7pm



Venue: Bluerider Art Shanghai

Address: 133 Sichuan Rd M.