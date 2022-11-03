﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Dutch sculptor displays a unique sense of angle and perspective

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:50 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
Reinoud Oudshoorn's exhibition takes a precise approach to angle, applying vanishing point perspectives normally used in paintings, to create illusionary sculptures.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  14:50 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
Dutch sculptor displays a unique sense of angle and perspective
Ti Gong

Exhibition "1.65" at Bluerider Art Shanghai

Dutch sculptor Reinoud Oudshoorn presents his first solo exhibition "1.65" on the Chinese mainland at Bluerider Art Shanghai, creating a bridge between two-dimensional flat surfaces and the concrete reality of three dimensions.

Oudshoorn, 69, began as a trained painter, then gradually moved away from the medium, turning toward sculpture. He translates the characteristics of painting, using a central perspective with a vanishing point at roughly 1.65 meters into his sculptures.

A vanishing point, or point of convergence, is a key element in many works of art. In a linear perspective drawing, the vanishing point is the spot on the horizon line to which the receding parallel lines diminish. It is what allows us to create drawings, paintings and photographs that have a three-dimensional look.

By applying the same vanishing point in all his recent sculptures, always at 1.65 meters, Oudshoorn invites viewers into the invisible world that lies behind the point where all lines converge, suggesting endlessness in the space that surrounds us – an infinity of mind and sphere.

All the work on display is connected by this unseen horizon line at 1.65 meters, subtly looking for the interaction and participation of the viewers, who might need a close inspection from each angle, zooming in and out of spaces that open up.

Oudshoorn's sculptures are often made with iron and frosted glass, composed of geometric shapes.

The work "K-10," made of several extremely thin black iron wires, is like a bird's wings flying in the air. Its vanishing point gives the wings the illusion of stretching into the wall. The piece "C-21" is composed of 12 sheets of thin black iron, cleverly presenting multiple extensions of lines and multi-level space from all angles through its ultimate simplicity.

The exhibition also shows the artist's design manuscripts with sketches and mathematical calculation formulas.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through December 25 (closed on Mondays), 10am-7pm

Venue: Bluerider Art Shanghai

Address: 133 Sichuan Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     