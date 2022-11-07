﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Bologna Illustrators Exhibition returns to Shanghai with new trends

Selecting work from over 3000 submissions, this year's exhibition returns to Shanghai for the 7th time.
A total of 381 illustrations by 78 artists from around the world will be on display at the Bologna Illustrators Exhibition, held at Shanghai's DuoYunXuan Art Center on November 8.

The exhibition, which has been an annual event during the Bologna Children's Book Fair since 1967, has embarked on its international tour. This year marks its seventh China tour, and Shanghai is its second stop.

The work on display was selected from 3,235 participants from 68 countries and regions, for the 55th instalment of the exhibition. It's one of the most competitive processes in the field, with a mere 2 percent of submissions making it to the winners' list.

Ti Gong

Illustration work by French artist Marie-Noëlle Horvath

The book fair, a dedication to children's publishing, has been online for two years, 2020 and 2021. It returned to its offline venues earlier this year, with fans excited to take part.

The illustrators' exhibition, a showcase of the latest trends in illustration and talent, is also a favorite among children when it arrives in China each year.

Illustration work by Iranian illustrator Alireza Goldouzian

Exhibition info:

Date: November 8-January 10 (closed on December 18), 10am-6pm (no entrance after 5:30pm)

Tickets: 65-115 yuan (US$9-16)

Venue: Zone A, DuoYunXuan Art Center

Address: 1188 Tianyaoqiao Rd

﻿
