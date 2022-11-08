SanTuoQi brings Higashino's novel 'The Virtual Clown' to stage

"The Virtual Clown," a play adapted from Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel of the same name, will be staged later this month at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

The novel is a collection of short stories on the exploits of Detective Galileo, and Chinese director Zhao Miao is turning the theater into a crime scene for the performance.

"The Virtual Clown" is Zhao and his theater company SanTuoQi's third adaptation of works by Japanese authors. Higashino's "Murder in the Corridor Pavilion" and Muneki Yamada's "Memories of Matsuko" are the other two.

Ti Gong

The plot revolves around a drama troupe and the play they are working on. As the drama progresses, the audiences discover similarities in theme and plot between the fictional troupe's performance and the genuine production, creating a "mirror image" effect.

Zhao has used stage props to serve metaphoric functions, such as a mirror in the dressing room, a ball depicting the characters' relationship, and umbrellas shaped like fireworks. With hints and clues, audiences can peer into the characters' inner lives.

Fast scene changes are used in the play to create a visual impact and a tense environment for the audience. One performer takes on many parts, and Chinese traditional music is fused with Western and electronic music to create suspense.

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Date: November 26-27, 7:15pm

Tickets: 180-580 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, Pudong New Area

