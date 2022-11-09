﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Spanish-style house apt venue for LATAM exhibition

﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
A Spanish-style garden house is the venue of an exhibition that captures the indigenous culture and tradition of Latin America.
﻿ Yang Di
Yang Di
  18:58 UTC+8, 2022-11-09       0
Spanish-style house apt venue for LATAM exhibition
Studio MO / Ti Gong

The Spanish-style garden house is hosting "Way Home," an exhibition bringing together 13 artists from more than 10 nations to tell the story of Latin America.

The Spanish-style garden house at 52 Yongfu Road has been turned into an unusual work of art in its own right, draped in vibrant pink Bolivian textiles designed by Bolivian artist Gaston Ugalde.

"Way Home" is an invitation-only exhibition inside this 90-year-old structure that brings together 13 artists from more than 10 nations to tell the story of Latin America, its indigenous cultures, and its knowledge and tradition.

Spanish-style house apt venue for LATAM exhibition
Studio MO / Ti Gong

"Chamans" by Bolivian artist Gaston Ugalde.

"Perhaps more than ever, we must examine the land beneath our feet in terms of its culture, ecology, environment, economy and politics. We hope to return to the concrete content of the abstract statement through this exhibition, to understand through a concrete clue, to observe from the other side, to critically examine our inner selves and to build a concrete cultural scene in the midst of the urban bustle," said curator Xu Chengxi.

Works of all mediums and forms have been assembled inside this amazing 1932 structure, positioned in each unique space or room, to facilitate a unique interaction between art and society.

Artists use indigenous textiles to represent and reimagine history, bridging ancient traditions and modern artistic techniques to weave an "epic of Latin America."

Spanish-style house apt venue for LATAM exhibition
Ye Wen / Ti Gong

A work from Gaston Ugalde's collage collection, "I Will Come Back and I Will Be Millions"

Gaston Ugalde, a pioneer in the field of Latin American video art in the 1970s, uses textile as one of his primary subjects and objects. He is captivated by the beauty of their colors and textures, as well as the way in which each thread mixes political and anthropological notions.

Historically, blankets have been used to guard against the cold in the Andes. The symbolism of the colors changes from region to region and serves a similar purpose to a bar code, to identify a region, a function, or a ceremony.

His inspiration comes from Bolivian landscapes, the Andes, the Amazon and the valley. The artist utilizes traditional Andean textiles and converts them into contemporary collages and installations. His famous textile sculptures and textile patchwork, which combine the ancient and the new in a riot of colors, are on display.

Spanish-style house apt venue for LATAM exhibition
Ye Wen / Ti Gong

Exhibits from "Nodal Landscapes" by Peruvian artist Kristie Arias

"Nodal Landscapes" is a textile installation by Peruvian artist Kristie Arias. It is made up of a series of stratigrams, or soft stratigraphies. Each piece demonstrates in every texture what a rift in the earth is: strata or sedimentary rocks; fragments of geological history that Arias ties to the textile narrative of a pre-Columbian past and a subversive present; the life cycle and the possibility of regeneration; and the concept of solid infinity.

Additionally, the use of color is a trip through the knot. The stripes are a reference to the chromatic patterns in the sedimentary rocks, and then they move away from the earth to take on the hues of Paracas and Lambayeque.

The AMANO Museum's collection of pre-Columbian textiles has had a significant impact on Arias's work, and the Paracas funeral bundles reveal a further connection between textiles and the earth. Parallel layers of looms to geological strata: two burial methods. As a sign of regeneration, this funerary knot is also a nest.

Spanish-style house apt venue for LATAM exhibition
Ye Wen / Ti Gong

"Time Capsule" by Chinese artist Gu Chenyi

"When we look back from distant Latin America to the land beneath our feet and explore Chinese people's historical narratives of fabric traditions and regional rituals beginning with the concept of 'home,' we will be astounded by the astonishing similarities between civilizations," said Xu.

The Naze Naze project at the exhibition displays an archive documenting the weaving traditions of the Dulong village and the urban-rural relationship.

In 2015, the klee klee design team and members of the Beijing Contemporary Art Foundation visited Dulong settlements along the China-Myanmar border. Weaving has always been an integral aspect of the Dulong people's culture, and they are famed for their distinctive blankets. This blanket has a distinctive appearance due to its bright woven stripes.

The project aims to increase the value of local women's labor using contemporary manufacturing techniques and to encourage more Dulong women and youth to engage in the project. As the Dulong project progressed, klee klee's team explored additional rural places with well-preserved weaving traditions and befriended more individuals dedicated to promoting local development.

Spanish-style house apt venue for LATAM exhibition
Studio MO / Ti Gong

The Naze Naze initiative displays the weaving traditions of the Dulong village and the urban-rural relationship.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through November 13 (closed on November 11), 10am-5:30pm

Address: 52 Yongfu Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Amazon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     