Shanghai Metro stations become galleries for new digital art

Ti Gong

Two exhibitions in Shanghai's two Metro stations kicked off on Tuesday afternoon, as part of the city's first Metro Metaverse Design Art Series. The metaverse part, ART-IN 24, was also launched on the metaverse platform Yao Land.

The art series aims to utilize the best of art and design, Metro spaces and the metaverse for a cross-boundary innovation in both virtual and real spaces. In August, the series' organizers called for designers and artists around the world for submission, intended to create a sophisticated platform, showcasing global creativity in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Metro stations, crisscrossing the entire city's underground space, is the main exhibition venue for paintings, sculptures and installation art, while digital media work is displayed at ART-IN 24.

The contemporary jewellery exhibition at the Shaanxi Road S. Metro Station features the work of 13 designers from around the world, including four Israeli artists.

The artists were required to ask for an item from someone they know or a stranger, and create a piece of jewellery based on the story that follows.

Ti Gong

Eytan Halon, deputy consul general of Israel in Shanghai, praised the initiative for "making art and design accessible to the millions of Shanghai residents who pass through these Metro stations every day."

He added at the opening ceremony that "Shanghai is undoubtedly the leading city for cultural and artistic life in China, and also for creative thinking. During these difficult times of COVID-19, we have learned that creativity is especially necessary and exhibitions such as this one enable us to transcend the barriers on international movement."

The other exhibition features works from Chinese and Italian artists, each with the experience of studying in a completely different environment. Based on "urban colors," the exhibition intends to create a dialogue in fashion between East and West.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

• Contemporary jewellery

Date: Through December 31

Venue: Shaanxi Road S. Metro Station

• Sino-Italy exhibition

Date: Through December 31

Venue: Xintiandi Metro Station