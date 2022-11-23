Ceramic exhibition explores invisible connections of the world

Ti Gong

Contemporary artist Wan Qiong is holding a ceramic exhibition titled "Unconsciously Mutualism" at Tian An 1000 Trees, a reminder of the ancient Hanging Gardens of Babylon, along Shanghai's iconic Suzhou Creek.

Wan is known for her paintings and ceramic works. Since 2015, her works have been exhibited in galleries and museums across the world, such as ArtCn gallery in Shanghai and Gedok Gallery in Berlin.

It is the first time her ceramic sculptures and installation have been brought into the public space of a commercial compound where they make art more accessible to ordinary people.

Ti Gong

The ceramic series of bamboos Wan has created is based on the visual illusions and concepts perceived in her surroundings. The bamboo objects stand quietly, with their indomitable spirit, natural and reachable. Wan hopes to express that the world seems to be borderless. However, there are invisible connections between everything.

The artist also explores the influences of real-life restraints on human beings through the "Cocoon" series. The tenacity and fragility of ceramics is thought to be ideal for her to encourage pressurized people in modern society to bravely go ahead.

Wan said that over the past 10 years, she has shaped her works into different size and height of segments, trying to break the limitation of ceramics. These works, with a textured surface, have changed people's stereotype about the material that has been used for such a long time in China's history.

"I will explore more possibilities about the material," she added. "As an artist, I love new things, and I will never put limits on myself. I really enjoy the process of recording my thoughts and feelings about the world through arts."

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: Through May 31

Venue: Tian An 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Rd

Admission: Free

Tel: 2215-5118