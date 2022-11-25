Dual art exhibition gains power from nature

Artists Zhang Leiping and He Xi are staging a dual exhibition that shows their reflection on the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists Zhang Leiping and He Xi are staging a dual exhibition that expresses their in-depth reflection on the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Liu Haisu Art Museum and Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, the exhibition features dozens of paintings, many of which were created during the city's lockdown earlier this year.

Zhang recalled that she spent over two months alone in her studio creating the series themed on reefs.

The reefs, depicted in bold colors and delicate changes of lights and scenes are thought to have an unyielding spirit and power in the force of waves.

"The reefs stand quietly on the shore through loneliness and bad weather, which inspires us to face up to all the difficulties in life."

Artist He presents his own interpretation of wild waves in his artworks using traditional skills.

"The pandemic has aroused my reflection on the present and the future as well as the essence of life," He said.

According to curator Shi Mo, the exhibition is a program of the Contemporary Shanghai Style Masters Duo Exhibition Series. On this platform every year, they will recommend the latest works from talented artists who have distinctive styles.

The exhibition, funded by Shanghai Cultural Development Foundation, will run through December 18. Public education programs and workshops will also be held.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through December 18

Tel: 6270-1018

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan'an Rd W.