Game On with exhibition by Spanish artist

Exhibition features sculptures, manuscripts and installations that showcase the imagination of Edgar Plans.

How far can imagination fly?

"Game On – Edgar Plans," an exhibition underway at Global Harbor, might provide an answer.

The exhibition, featuring sculptures, manuscripts, installations and interactive pieces, unveils the art world of Edgar Plans, one of the hottest artists around the world over the past years.

Born in 1977 in Madrid, Plans was encouraged to use his pencil to draw freely by his father at an early age. In fact, his father, Juan Jose Plans (1943-2014), was a famous writer of science fiction and fantasy literature.

"My earliest memory is the sound of my father's typewriter," Plans said.

"In his studio, there was a low table with four chairs, and there I could sit drawing with my brothers while my father would write. I never faced any restrictions, only encouragement for my need to draw and paint. I can say how and where, using pencils and crayons on every wall within reach, outside the house, on the nursery walls and the pavements."

Perhaps deep in Plans' heart, there always hides a kid drawing on the wall, which "nurtured" his iconic symbol – "little hero" that immediately swept around the world.

In his eyes, this "little hero" is fearless and adventurous, while at the same time, the boy is also wise with an original aspiration.

Landing in the city, "little hero" is fused with basketball culture, graffiti and street art, because Plans himself grew up in the "golden era" of basketball culture.

One of the spotlights is an exhibition room filled with daunting graffiti from walls to floor, which wraps visitors up in the artist's wild imagination.

Visitors can also see Plans' deep feelings for Kobe Bryant (1978-2020), as one of his works specially pays his respects to this NBA legend.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 19, 10am-9pm



Venue: Art Exhibition Space, Global Harbor

Address: 4/F, 3300 Zhongshan Rd N.