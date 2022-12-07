Exhibition features magical works of Czech maestro Mucha

The "Meet Mucha: The Magic of Lines" exhibition features nearly 100 artworks of Czech maestro Alphonse Mucha, such as his paintings, manuscripts, illustrations and posters.

Get immersed in a world glowing with warmth and vitality this winter at Czech maestro Alphonse Mucha's solo exhibition in Shanghai.

"Meet Mucha: The Magic of Lines" features nearly 100 artworks of Mucha, including his paintings, manuscripts, illustrations and posters, as well as more than 20 exhibits connected with the famed artist, such as books and artifacts that inspired him in his career.

It also showcases the works of artists inspired by Mucha, for example, Japanese comics. It's believed that popular manga series like "Sailor Moon" and "Cardcaptor Sakura" have borrowed a lot from the maestro.

Ti Gong

Mucha (1860-1939) has been hailed as "the world's greatest decorative artist" and "the prince of poster art."

He became a leading figure of the Art Nouveau movement at the turn of the late 19th and early 20th centuries as he developed a new visual language with his unique vision of art, which was called Mucha style.

To be specific, he liked to use elements like the female presence, floral decoration and natural patterning to create romantic settings. Especially, elegant female characters with beautiful and charming body lines that feel like goddess, such as the image of Sarah Bernhardt in Mucha's works.

Ti Gong

Actually, it was a theater poster for Bernhardt, France's most famous actress at the time, that made Mucha an overnight sensation. The life-size poster displayed a subtle balance of commercial art and fine art, which smashed the deeply-rooted stereotypes about posters. From then on, Bernhardt's image became central to many of Mucha's posters.

The exhibition, co-organized by Meet You Museum and Mucha Foundation, will run through March 5, 2023.

Ti Gong

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through March 5, 2023 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm



Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd

Admission: Free entry for children with a height under one meter and elders aged over 70. For others, ticket prices range from 88 to 218 yuan.

Tip: Tickets are available at "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE