Enjoy zero-distance contact with art at the Wuzhen Theater Festival

This year's Wuzhen Theatre Festival was held from November 25 to December 4. It is an annual festival for drama lovers from all over the world. Here, you can not only enjoy the beautiful scenery in Wuzhen, which is a water town in Zhejiang Province, but also witness different kinds of amazing performances.

This year, we were also invited as a performance team to join in the outdoor carnival section, where the audience can have zero-distance contact with all the performers. Come with us and enjoy the fiery drama atmosphere here!