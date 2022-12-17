﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:37 UTC+8, 2022-12-17       0
An exhibition celebrating the splendid art and culture of Tibet opened in downtown Huangpu District on Saturday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:37 UTC+8, 2022-12-17       0
Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display
Ti Gong

The exhibition showcases Tibetan art and cultural gems.

Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display
Ti Gong

A thangka artist at work.

An exhibition celebrating the splendid art and culture of Tibet opened in downtown Huangpu District on Saturday, unfolding a colorful art roll of intangible cultural heritage originating in the snow-covered Qinghai–Tibet Plateau region.

The display features 42 national-level cultural artefacts from Qinghai Tibetan Culture Museum and two paintings dating to the reign of the Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

A precious highlight exhibit is a 50-meter-long thangka painting, which makes its debut in Shanghai. It is a segment of a 618-meter-long thangka masterpiece, "Grand View of Chinese Tibetan Culture and Art Color Painting," which was included in the Guinness World Records.

Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display
Ti Gong

A thangka artist works on an intricate piece.

Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display
Ti Gong

An artist works against the backdrop of a 50-meter-long thangka painting.

Featuring subtle and brilliant colors and exquisite techniques, the treasure took about 400 top artists four years to create. It was completed in 1999.

From the formation of universe to the origin of human, it also contains everything including history, culture, philosophy, religion, medicine and art, earning it the crown as the "encyclopedia of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau."

It shows the gems of the great culture and art achievements of plateau ethic minorities.

The exhibition also includes a stage play performance, sand painting creation display, and a light and shadow interaction show, treating visitors to a visual feast of the geography, culture, art, history and craft of the region.

Thangka artists are at the exhibition teaching people how to paint thangka to enrich visitor experiences.

Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display
Ti Gong

The interaction of light and shadow is part of the exhibition.

Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display
Ti Gong

The work features subtle and brilliant colors.

Exhibition info:

Dates: 10am-9pm through February 5

Admission: 88 yuan per adult on working days, 108 yuan for weekends and holidays

Venue: 3F of Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls (豫园商城华宝楼3楼)

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M., Huangpu District (265方浜中路)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     