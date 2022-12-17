Intangible cultural heritage of Tibet on display

An exhibition celebrating the splendid art and culture of Tibet opened in downtown Huangpu District on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

An exhibition celebrating the splendid art and culture of Tibet opened in downtown Huangpu District on Saturday, unfolding a colorful art roll of intangible cultural heritage originating in the snow-covered Qinghai–Tibet Plateau region.

The display features 42 national-level cultural artefacts from Qinghai Tibetan Culture Museum and two paintings dating to the reign of the Emperor Qianlong of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

A precious highlight exhibit is a 50-meter-long thangka painting, which makes its debut in Shanghai. It is a segment of a 618-meter-long thangka masterpiece, "Grand View of Chinese Tibetan Culture and Art Color Painting," which was included in the Guinness World Records.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Featuring subtle and brilliant colors and exquisite techniques, the treasure took about 400 top artists four years to create. It was completed in 1999.

From the formation of universe to the origin of human, it also contains everything including history, culture, philosophy, religion, medicine and art, earning it the crown as the "encyclopedia of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau."

It shows the gems of the great culture and art achievements of plateau ethic minorities.

The exhibition also includes a stage play performance, sand painting creation display, and a light and shadow interaction show, treating visitors to a visual feast of the geography, culture, art, history and craft of the region.

Thangka artists are at the exhibition teaching people how to paint thangka to enrich visitor experiences.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Dates: 10am-9pm through February 5

Admission: 88 yuan per adult on working days, 108 yuan for weekends and holidays

Venue: 3F of Huabao Tower, Yuyuan Garden Malls (豫园商城华宝楼3楼)

Address: 265 Fangbang Rd M., Huangpu District (265方浜中路)